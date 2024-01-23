Ronald Volkman's 2024 season is in limbo after an injury discovery. Photo / Photosport

The New Zealand Warriors have agreed to pay for their former playmaker Ronald Volkman’s shoulder surgery according to reports - after he was left without a secure future in the NRL.

Released by the Warriors last month to head to the Dragons, Volkman spent time training at the St George Illawarra side without doing any contact, before concerns were quickly raised over the state of his shoulder.

The 21-year-old underwent scans and was told he would require major surgery, prompting the Dragons to pull their one-year offer that was yet to be registered by the NRL.

The Warriors are adamant they did nothing wrong, but Sydney’s Daily Telegraph reports Volkman will fly back to New Zealand to complete his treatment.

According to Australian media, Volkman was facing a medical bill of around $50,000.

Questions were being asked why Volkman was released from one deal before another was registered, leaving him uninsured when he failed his medical check at training. Other questions included whether Volkman’s surgery will fall under the game’s insurance policy, and how long he will have to wait for it.

“The doc just told me I need a full reconstruction, which is something you don’t want to hear, but it has to be done,” Volkman told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“I’ll be looking at a good six-month stint on the sidelines, watching teams play against each other.

“It’s bittersweet I’m back home now but I need surgery. At least my family and partner have been looking out for me.”

The Warriors meanwhile have reportedly targeted Sharks prop Braden Hamlin-Uele as their replacement for Addin Fonua-Blake - offering him a three-year deal from 2025.



