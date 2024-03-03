By Andrew Alderson at the Basin Reserve

Australia’s test cricketing hold over New Zealand has become so dominant the Black Caps might consider adding black rugby jerseys to their ensemble and hosting the next fixture at Eden Park.

The Wallabies have not beaten the All Blacks at the Auckland fortress since 1986. Maybe some of the vibe would rub off on their Baggy Greened counterparts.

The final day of this series’ opening test at Wellington followed a familiar pattern. New Zealand’s intentions are noble, but belief is harder to harness.

Australia read the pitch better and spun their way to glory through Nathan Lyon’s fifth 10-wicket bag in 128 matches.

The off-spinner even had the audacity to claim he’s unearthed a secret formula to dismiss Kane Williamson by setting an on-side trap to the turning ball from around the wicket, as he did in the second innings.

“I’ve noticed something in Kane’s batting… and I’ve tried to exploit that,” he mused, before staying schtum in response to further enquiries because there’s “one test to come, mate”.

The victory marks Australia’s eighth straight triumph over New Zealand, stretching to Hobart in 2011.

The Black Caps have also lost 10 of their last 11 at home to their transtasman foe since a five-wicket win in 1993 at, yes, Eden Park. The one exception was a 2005 draw, when rain pitter-pattered to the rescue at the Basin Reserve as the locals followed on.

New Zealand captain Tim Southee, who has played in five of those fixtures, was asked why the dominance is so entrenched.

“They’re a relentless group, experienced with the ball [for example] and their bowling attack. [They] have a lot of wickets under their belt, but if you come up against the best, you’ve got to find a way to be that little bit better.”

So how would New Zealand do that, without asking 72-year-old Sir Richard Hadlee to limber up on Friday at Hagley Oval?

1. Bring in a specialist spinner, regardless. Treat the craft with respect like Australia do, rather than as a nice-to-have accessory. As the adage goes: What can you do with four seamers that you can’t do with three, especially when they’re all right-armers?

2. Speaking of which, swallow any pride and recall the experience of left-armer Neil Wagner for a 65th and final hurrah if Will O’Rourke is declared unfit. Who knows, perhaps the goodwill factor might boost team spirits? It would certainly lift Wagner’s. His presence would almost certainly be confronting to the visitors.

3. Take pride in an incredible home record. New Zealand remain undefeated in 13 series on these shores, dating to the March 2017 loss to South Africa. How about pinning “13″ to the dressing room wall as a visual reminder?