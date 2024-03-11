Ben Sears impressed many on his Test debut. Photo / Photosport

By Andrew Alderson at Hagley Oval

The New Zealand test cricket team must harness Ben Sears’ fury for batters in the coming years.

The 26-year-old showed in his debut against Australia he has a fast bowler’s scowl to make opponents wither, and pace in the mid-140km/h range to prove that grimace is no façade.

Then, when Sears takes wickets, his level of euphoria escalates to leave the impression he has rescued a winning Lotto ticket from the trash.

A gritty duel unfolded as Australia beat New Zealand by three wickets in the second fixture at Christchurch. They chased 279 to win before tea on the fourth day to take the series 2-0.

Sears, test cap number 287, offered consolation for the hosts in the second innings. He finished with figures of four for 90 from 17 overs and ended the match with five for 161 from 33. Irrespective of numbers, he demonstrated enough speed, accuracy and tenacity to suggest he can succeed at test level.

Add 29-year-old Kyle Jamieson, 22-year-old Will O’Rourke and 32-year-old drinks-carrier-turned-attack-godfather Matt Henry and the depth looks capable as New Zealand transition from years luxuriating in the Tim Southee-Trent Boult-Neil Wagner triumvirate.

Sears removed Steve Smith lbw in the first innings as his third test delivery torpedoed into the opener’s pads. In the second dig, he forced Marnus Labuschagne into a caught-and-bowled after a spill by first slip Daryl Mitchell two balls earlier, then Cam Green chopped on as he dithered over whether to play in the corridor of uncertainty.

Sears also generated the breakthroughs, which briefly brought New Zealand back into the match at 220 for seven on the fourth day. He trapped Mitchell Marsh lbw for 80 with pace on an almost yorker length, and forced Mitchell Starc to squeeze a catch to Will Young at short backward square leg next ball.

The right-armer received a standing ovation from a raucous and expectant “work from home” Monday crowd. He donned his sleeveless pullover and rode the applause around the boundary.

Captain Tim Southee offered Sears counsel through the test at mid-off.

“I’ve seen him in the T20s and he’s been around Wellington for a while but it was great to have him perform at test level.

“Coming on at the end to give us two wickets from two balls and a sniff late in the day shows what he’s about.

“He’s got plenty of ticker for a young guy and I was stoked for him to play tests and have that immediate impact.”

Sears also caught player-of-the-match Alex Carey’s attention.

“I thought he had a great debut. He got thrown the ball late and brought them back into the game.