Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Cricket
Updated

New Zealand vs Australia: Ben Sears demonstrated he can succeed at Test level - Andrew Alderson

Andrew Alderson
By
3 mins to read
Ben Sears impressed many on his Test debut. Photo / Photosport

Ben Sears impressed many on his Test debut. Photo / Photosport

By Andrew Alderson at Hagley Oval

The New Zealand test cricket team must harness Ben Sears’ fury for batters in the coming years.

The 26-year-old showed in his debut against Australia he has a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Cricket