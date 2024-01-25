Neil Wagner celebrates a wicket during the 2019 Boxing Day test in Melbourne. Photo / Photosport

The Cello Basin Reserve has officially sold out over a month ahead of the inaugural Test clash between the Black Caps and Australia in Wellington, set to kick off on February 29.

NZ Cricket (NZC) has confirmed that all available tickets for the first four days of the Tegel Test series have been swiftly claimed due to an unprecedented surge in demand. The second Test, scheduled at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on March 8, is also on track to be a sell-out, with only limited tickets remaining.

While Wellington enthusiasts may have missed out on Test match tickets, they still have the opportunity to witness the Black Caps in action this summer. The KFC T20I series opener against Australia at Sky Stadium on February 21 is the next event, followed by a move to Auckland for the Eden Park double-header on the evenings of February 23 and the afternoon of February 25.

NZC’s GM Commercial, Chris Smith, emphasised the robust ticket sales mirror the growing momentum behind the Black Caps this season. He highlighted the success of the Pakistan series, where four out of five matches sold out, and the opening game at Eden Park that attracted over 20,000 fans.

“A filled-up venue always generates a special atmosphere for both fans and players, providing a significant advantage to our Black Caps as the home team,” commented Smith. He expressed confidence that with more sold-out events on the horizon, Kiwi fans would relish the game-day experience and the thrill of an Australia series.

Encouraging the public to act swiftly, Smith stated, “Our message to the public is to get in quick to secure a ticket to the remaining matches.” Additionally, he noted that tickets for the fifth day of the Test would only be released if needed after the fourth day.

Black Caps v South Africa, Australia schedule

Black Caps v South Africa first test, Bay Oval, Feb 4, 11am

Black Caps v South Africa second test, Seddon Park, Feb 13, 11am

Black Caps v Australia first T20, Sky Stadium, Feb 21, 7.10pm

Black Caps v Australia second T20, Eden Park, Feb 23, 7.10pm

Black Caps v Australia third T20, Eden Park, Feb 25 1pm

Black Caps v Australia first test, Basin Reserve, Feb 29, 11.10am

Black Caps v Australia second test, Hagley Oval, Mar 8, 11.10am