The Black Caps have named a strong side to host South Africa, but does Cricket South Africa care? Photo / AP

OPINION

Never has the power struggle between test and Twenty20 cricket become more glaringly obvious than this week.

In the week previous, the cricket world saw two of the most remarkable Test victories in recent memory as the West Indies and England made history on foreign soil.

Roll on this week and New Zealand fans are dished up a Proteas side oozing inexperience for what was supposed to be a highlight of the summer.

The South African test side that will be taking the field at Bay Oval has seven debutants, a player that hasn’t featured in a test nearly five years and will be captained by someone who will also be collecting their first test cap.

Such is the makeup of this touring Proteas side that one couldn’t help but wonder when questions about commitment to the test format will be directed toward Cricket South Africa, as they have been toward the West Indies in the past.

At least they’re being honest as to the reason why this will be happening.

The South Africans have decided to prioritise their domestic T20 league, which would be understandable if it were the first year of the tournament. It isn’t, as in the first year of the tournament the Proteas forfeited an ODI series to Australia in favour of launching the competition.

What then are the Black Caps to do about all this? There is no alternative but to thrash the tourists in both tests.

Anything less than a 2-0 series sweep, ideally with an innings victory or at the very least a four-day win or better in amongst, would be a failure for the hosts and ought to set claxons blaring at NZC HQ.

A glance at the squad New Zealand have named to take on the South African D team will tell you they are thinking the same.

There are opportunities for players in that Black Caps squad to make serious runs and take a serious number of wickets, such is the quality of the opposition they will be facing - at home no less.

Rachin Ravindra is one. Since the ODI World Cup Ravindra has failed to continue his scorching tournament form that saw him named ICC Emerging Cricketer of the Year.

Two tests at home against a bowling lineup that doesn’t feature Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen or Gerald Coetzee should have the young batter wishing the first test began tomorrow, rather than Sunday.

Say that requested 2-0 sweep does eventuate for the Black Caps, does that mean test cricket wins the war?

A purist may fear it is but a battle in a losing effort.

