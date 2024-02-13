If the Black Caps have misread the Seddon Park pitch, Rachin Ravindra is ready to fill some “massive shoes” in the second test against South Africa.

The toss and teamsheets revealed a divergent approach on the first day in Hamilton, where the hosts began their bid for a maiden series victory over the Proteas.

New Zealand, as expected, entrusted that quest in a quartet of seamers led by captain Tim Southee, omitting Mitchell Santner despite the spinning allrounder’s impressive recent form.

South Africa, in contrast, introduced two spinners to support skipper Neil Brand, the opening batter who claimed eight largely inconsequential wickets in the first test at Bay Oval.

What’s more, Brand assessed a pitch with an apparent grass covering and opted to bat first, disregarding standard procedure for toss-winning captains in New Zealand.

The teams’ strategies stood in contrast and, although final judgments would wait for the hosts to strap on the pads, day one suggested the tourists took the right tack.

It hardly led to a dominant start, however, with two factors neutralising any tactical acumen.

First, this was still a second-string South Africa, capable of blunting New Zealand’s seamers but powerless to apply much pressure of their own. And second, Ravindra produced his best test bowling spell, snaring three successive wickets while the pace attack was being repelled.

The 24-year-old barely erred from his line while locking down the tourists on either side of the tea break, handed the ball in Santner’s absence and bowling with a level of accuracy to match his left-arm compatriot.

Ravindra acknowledged a 21-over workload wasn’t exactly in his opening-day plans — having registered 17 overs in the first test on a more amenable track for spinners — but was one he savoured.

“It doesn’t happen often in New Zealand — apart from at Bay Oval,” the allrounder said. “I’m relishing the opportunity to bowl some overs and it was nice that Timmy stuck with me for a long period of time.

“Massive shoes to fill — I think Santner’s an unbelievable bowler. That was just the nature of the surface and what we thought and what we went for with the team dynamics.

“We’ve still got four very good seamers. I was lucky enough to get some overs in but that’s only filling in a role.”

Neil Wagner appeals unsuccessfully on day one of the second test. Photo / Photosport

A four-pronged pace attack was an understandable approach. But with little on offer aside from bounce, and with South Africa defusing short balls from Neil Wagner and debutant Will O’Rourke , Southee and Matt Henry lacked bite.

“We bowled well for periods of time, and they batted really well and were able to absorb what we threw at them,” Ravindra said. “The wicket didn’t have as much pace as we potentially thought it was going to and maybe didn’t do as much.

“Hopefully that’ll mean it’s a test match that goes all five days and we’ve just got to be aware that it could be a bit of a grind.

“It’s important for us to stick at it; you never know what the wicket’s like until we bat on it. So hopefully we can wrap up this back end quickly and get that pads on.”

O’Rourke should play a part in that aim and Ravindra was impressed by the 22-year-old, who sneaked one between Brand’s bat and pad for his first test wicket.

“He bowled really well,” Ravindra said. “Your first taste of test cricket is really difficult and he showed the reason why he’s here.

“He’s been a very tough bowler to face, not only in the nets but in first-class cricket as well. It’s shows the type of bowler he is — he can swing the ball at 140 and get that bounce.”