By Andrew Alderson at Seddon Park

A moment to savour for this country’s cricketing purists.

New Zealand, under the batting stewardship of Kane Williamson across an entire day, have made test history against South Africa.

They have claimed the newly-minted Tangiwai Shield and world championship points with a 2-0 victory in the rubber, but a pioneering frontier has also been crossed.

This Black Caps side, on a balmy afternoon in Hamilton, have become the first to win a series against the Proteas in 17 attempts across almost 92 years.

That dates to when Stewie Dempster and Jack Kerr donned the pads to venture through the pickets at Christchurch’s Lancaster Park on February 27, 1932.

The Sir Richard Hadlee era never had the opportunity to challenge South Africa due to apartheid sanctions, but plenty of other high-calibre outfits did, such as teams led by John Reid, Stephen Fleming and Williamson himself.

Five failed opportunities peppered New Zealand’s past in the final match of a contest: Cape Town 1995, Wellington 1999 and 2004, Centurion 2016 and Christchurch, the second match, in 2022.

All those attempts were thwarted. Until now, South Africa always found a way to mount a resistance.

The most recent came at Christchurch in February 2022. The Proteas were vulnerable at 114 for five in their second innings, but wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne grafted an unbeaten maiden ton as part of 354 for nine declared in the third innings. The hosts fell for 227 on the final day to suffer a 198-run defeat.

Seven of the current Black Caps XI – Tom Latham, Will Young, Devon Conway, Tom Blundell, Tim Southee, Matt Henry and Neil Wagner – absorbed that disappointment.

Williamson was absent on that occasion but seized the chance to etch the team’s achievement in folklore this time, capitalising on South Africa’s policy for the country’s best exponents to snub the test format in favour of their home T20 league.

Tom Latham congratulates Kane Williamson after his century. Photo / Getty Images

The day was filled with highlights of Williamson’s judicious temperament and classical stroke play, but a moment beyond the boundary resonated just as much.

At 10.55am, the batting sage stood ready by the rope, focusing on the field as other participants scrambled to get organised. Professionalism is his watchword.

The team’s achievement holds extra gravitas because South Africa are the only World Test Championship participant that New Zealand have never beaten in a series across their 94-year international history.

One imagines a victory would also satisfy Williamson, the only Black Cap remaining – and the top-scorer with 13 – from the side dismissed for 45 by the Proteas on January 2, 2013, at Cape Town.

Ironically, that capitulation triggered the dawn of the current era’s portfolio of excellence.