Live updates of day three of the first test between the Black Caps and South Africa and Bay Oval.

Day two report

Rachin Ravindra’s record-breaking batting run has extended from the feverish atmosphere of India to a somnolent summer’s day in Mount Maunganui.

The elegant left-handed batter on Monday become the second-youngest New Zealander to register a test double century, continuing to score freely no matter the format.

Ravindra plundered 240 runs from 366 balls in 546 minutes at Bay Oval, maintaining the Black Caps’ grip on the first test against South Africa. The hosts were dismissed for 512 in the final session of day two, before Kyle Jamieson struck twice as the Proteas staggered to stumps on 80-4.

New Zealand will be intent to ensure Ravindra is not required to bat again in this match, hunting a victory that will take them halfway to a historic series triumph.

Regardless of what next transpires, and even accounting for the weakened nature of the opposition, his fourth test will hold a treasured place for Ravindra.

At 24 years and 78 days, he now boasts a test double century at a younger age than Kane Williamson (24yr, 148d), slotting in behind only Mathew Sinclair (24yr, 47d).

Ravindra’s 240 is the new highest score by a New Zealand batter making their maiden ton, surpassing Sinclair’s 214 on debut in 1999, and left him 12th on this nation’s test leaderboard.

All available evidence — the raw talent identified in his formative years, the breakout 578-run World Cup campaign, the instant acclimatisation to the longest format — suggests this splendid innings is just the beginning. And all signs point to it being pivotal in the eventual outcome of this match.

Tshepo Moreki pays tribute after Rachin Ravindra is dismissed. Photo / Photosport

After the Black Caps resumed on 258-2 and Williamson (118) added only six to his overnight score, Ravindra shared a couple of valuable partnerships to build the total and complement the 232-run effort he enjoyed with the former skipper.

First came a 103-run stand with Daryl Mitchell (34), who watched from the other end as Ravindra brought up 150 with a glorious straight drive. The hosts reached lunch on 330-3 before a disbelieving Mitchell gave Proteas captain Neil Brand his first test wicket, the spinner somehow pouching a scorching return catch.

History looming, Ravindra spent more than three overs stuck on 199, enduring a drinks break and seeing his partner change as Tom Blundell (11) continued a barren run.

But nerves never threatened to get the better of the assured No 4, cutting Brand square for a single before receiving a big hug from Glenn Phillips and a standing ovation from a scattered crowd.

A pair the Black Caps hope will celebrate many more milestones together accelerated through the middle session, Phillips adding a quickfire 38 as the hosts collected 145 runs in 27 overs.

Ravindra finally fell shortly before tea, bowled by Brand in unfortunate fashion as the ball ricocheted off his leg. And the innings ended in a hurry after the break as Matt Henry smacked three sixes in a nine-ball cameo of 27 while Brand (6-119) wrapped up the tail, giving the bowlers 28 overs to enhance New Zealand’s advantage.

A three-ball spell in 10th was sufficient. In his first home test since South Africa last toured two years ago, Jamieson’s second over produced a twin breakthrough, finding a feathered edge from Brand before trapping plumb Raynard van Tonder.

Henry then bounced out Edward Moore before removing a touch of gloss from an otherwise ideal day, spilling a sky-high boundary chance from David Bedingham to deny Jamieson a third.

But Mitchell Santner ensured the Black Caps headed to stumps on a high — and holding a 431-run lead — when with a bit of luck he sneaked one through the defences of Zubayr Hamza.