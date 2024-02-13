By Andrew Alderson at Seddon Park

A warning to any families harbouring cricket purists this week.

Your loved ones risk getting in a lather during the second New Zealand-South Africa test at Hamilton.

The Black Caps are on the cusp of a pioneering feat; the pursuit of a maiden series victory in the format against the Proteas from 17 attempts across 49 matches and 92 years.

Such an achievement would hold extra gravitas.

South Africa are the only World Test Championship participant who New Zealand have never beaten in a series across their 94-year international history.

Five opportunities have peppered the past in the final match of a rubber: Cape Town 1995, Wellington 1999 and 2004, Centurion 2016 and Christchurch, the second match, in 2022.

New Zealand have been thwarted each time. South Africa have always found a way to mount a resistance to win the decider.

Two examples stand out, similar to this occasion, when the Black Caps were 1-0 up.

The Proteas chased 234 with six wickets to spare at Wellington in March 2004 when a 23-year-old Graeme Smith, recently installed as South Africa’s youngest test captain, scored 125 not out.

Likewise, at Christchurch in February 2022, the visitors were vulnerable at 114 for five in their second innings. Wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne proceeded to graft an unbeaten maiden ton of 136 as part of 354 for nine declared in the third innings. The hosts fell for 227 on the final day, enduring a 198-run defeat.

That result, and the need for uncompromising toil, will presumably play on several minds from the current Black Caps XI. Kane Williamson was absent, but substitute captain Tom Latham, Will Young, Devon Conway, Tom Blundell, Tim Southee, Matt Henry and Neil Wagner absorbed that disappointment.

This time they must seize on another prime chance, capitalising on South Africa’s policy to snub the test format in favour of their home T20 league for the country’s best players.

One imagines a victory would also satisfy Williamson, the only Black Cap remaining – and the top-scorer with 13 - from the side dismissed for 45 by the Proteas on January 2, 2013 at Cape Town. That capitulation triggered the dawn of a sustained competitive era which continues to this day after captain Brendon McCullum admitted his side “had no soul”.

Only an ardent contrarian could mount such an argument now as a bucket-list accomplishment looms into view for the incumbents.