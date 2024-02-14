By Andrew Alderson at Seddon Park

The New Zealand cricket team are faced with the delicate task of nursing Devon Conway back to batting form ahead of the Australian series.

The left-hander has company after the Black Caps’ slump in the first innings of the second test against South Africa, but his case is the most acute.

The last time Conway passed 30 in a test innings was March 17 against Sri Lanka.

The 32-year-old has since recorded an average of 11 from seven knocks through the tour of Bangladesh and the visit of South Africa.

His decision-making appears hesitant and lacking customary positive intent.

In Bangladesh that involved a couple of bat-pad catches to spin at Sylhet after he’d eked out an hour both times at the crease. Later, at Mirpur, he misread a spinning delivery out of the hand and was bowled shouldering arms, then got pinned lbw on the crease by pace.

Back home against South Africa, another lbw came via the seventh ball of the match in Mount Maunganui. The second innings exit earned more sympathy, slog-sweeping to deep mid-wicket for 29 in the selfless pursuit of snappy team runs. Hamilton has provided another example of timidity; caught behind for a duck after nibbling at the fourth delivery of the innings with minimal footwork outside off stump.

The pickings have also been slim elsewhere. The last time he passed 50 in any format was his dominant 152 in the successful chase against England during the World Cup opener at Ahmedabad on October 5.

So, what can be done?

Any talk about dropping Conway seems premature, given his match-winning impact since becoming eligible on August 28, 2020.

Somehow the spirit-level eyes, elegance of movement and appetite for runs need coaxing back. They provided clues to his rise through the international ranks and remain reasons for his retention.

Coach Gary Stead was asked recently whether Conway had any problems with his vision. He replied that the left-hander’s eyes were “fine” and “good”. The question was asked, given the impact an operation had on Ross Taylor’s career to remove a pterygium on his eye in 2016, which affected his ability to judge swing. He had more than five extra years at the top as a result.

If not a physical issue, perhaps Conway’s drought is confidence related and can be overcome with time in the middle, patience in the selection ranks and the dedication of coaching staff such as Stead or batting consultants Luke Ronchi and Dean Brownlie.

Either way, for a player of his calibre to struggle for a sustained period is disconcerting, especially with Messieurs Cummins, Starc, Hazlewood and Lyon preparing to fly across the Tasman.