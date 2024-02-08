Kyle Jamieson receives congratulations from skipper Tim Southee. Photo / Photosport

Tim Southee is preparing for his 10th test as captain with more levers to pull than at any point in his reign.

While the Black Caps will be without Daryl Mitchell for the second test against South Africa, the options available to Southee has the skipper ready for any scenario that may emerge over five days.

The Proteas are unlikely to create many problems for Southee to solve. As they showed during a 281-run defeat in the first test at Bay Oval, the under-strength tourists are no match for the new leaders of the World Test Championship table.

But with Australia on the way - defending champions and now No 2 in those standings - New Zealand have picked a good time to be fit and flexible.

That flexibility owes largely to a pair who at the Mount made their fourth appearance in the test team while playing in the same XI for the first time - but far from the last.

Neither Rachin Ravindra nor Glenn Phillips debuted under Southee but, as prolific run-scorers doubling as useful spin options, both should become mainstays of his side.

Ravindra, 24, was named player of the match against South Africa after notching a double century and taking 2-16 in the first innings. Phillips, 27, earned that same honour in New Zealand’s previous test win against Bangladesh after producing two pivotal knocks while collecting three wickets.

Together - and alongside a resurgent Mitchell Santner - they offer their captain a way to balance his batting order and bowling attack in a way previously impossible.

“It’s luxury having guys in the top order who can offer you options with the ball as well,” Southee said. “Rachin, as we’ve seen over the last six months or so, is a special talent. He showed in this test what he’s capable of and I’m sure he’s got a bright future.

“Glenn’s had a different track to making the test team, debuting a few years back as a batter and then turning himself into a spinning option. He loves it. He bowls more than anyone else at training - he gets his batting done and then he can’t wait to get the ball in his hands.

“It’s pleasing to see Mitch Santner come back into the test side and have some success as well. It’s a nice combo to have, and they all chipped in throughout the test match.”

Southee’s options have also been enhanced by the presence of another player who has featured only sparingly since he assumed the captaincy from Kane Williamson.

Kyle Jamieson picked up six scalps at Bay Oval and should have sealed both the result and a five-wicket bag late on day four, only for Matt Henry to let that opportunity slip through his hands.

Kyle Jamieson celebrates the wicket of Neil Brand at Bay Oval. Photo / Photosport

It was an encouraging return for the towering 29-year-old, whose last home test came when South Africa last toured in 2022, and timely ahead of hosting Australia on what should be seam-friendly pitches at the Basin Reserve and Hagley Oval.

“It’s great to see him back,” Southee said. “He’s had a tough 12 months with injury and he was unlucky not to walk away with a bag.

“But I’m sure he’ll be chuffed with the way he was able to get through this test match and excited about the weeks to come.”

The Black Caps openers would have been less satisfied with their efforts during the test, with Tom Latham short of runs and Devon Conway looking short of form. But Southee gave an unequivocal backing to the duo, trusting they were close to contributing in the manner they had so many times before.

“They’re two quality players who have done a hell of a job for us for a period of time,” he said. “I’m sure they’ll be hungry for runs like they are every time they come out to bat. But we know that they’re quality batters and they’re not far away from a score.”



