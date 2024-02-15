The NZ Black Caps suffered a collapse towards the end of their first innings in the second test match against South Africa. Video / Sky Sport

Just when a South African novice had threatened to blow them away, New Zealand’s least experienced pair hauled their side back into the second test.

Will O’Rourke snared a record return on debut while Glenn Phillips shone in the field and at the crease, triggering a 5-33 slump that kept the Black Caps’ chase to an achievable 267.

The hosts’ openers chipped 40 from that target and, in the inverse of day two, the afternoon session was almost theirs alone. But Devon Conway was then trapped front by Dane Piedt to give the spinner a sixth wicket this match and see stumps drawn.

New Zealand will start tomorrow needing to surpass the previous best fourth-innings chase at Seddon Park, when Australia overhauled 210 in 2000. For most of day three, it seemed their task would be much tougher, with David Bedingham looming as the series’ defining figure.

The 29-year-old, playing his fourth test, showed why he boasted a first-class average of 49, employing a full and fluent repertoire to stroke 110 runs from 141 balls. After the understrength Proteas had launched their innings 31 ahead, Bedingham stylishly boosted that advantage to 233, beyond what the Black Caps had managed in their nightmarish first turn.

Stacked with test experience, New Zealand were short of answers. A maiden series victory over South Africa was once again slipping free from their grasp.

But then two players who began the week with a combined four caps swung the test — and potentially changed the complexion of the summer.

O’Rourke was the one deservedly applauded from the field — recording 5-44 to complete a match haul of 9-93, setting a new mark by a New Zealander on debut — but it was Phillips who sparked the revival.

Flinging himself to his right at gully to remove Keegan Peterson with one safe hand, Phillips broke a potentially pivotal 98-run stand and reversed the left-handed stunner he had claimed on the opening morning.

Glenn Phillips celebrates the wicket of Dane Piedt on day three of the second test in Hamilton. Photo / Photosport

Three overs after that grab, the allrounder delivered from the crease by bowling out Ruan de Swardt, before snagging another sharp catch to end Bedingham’s surge and give O’Rourke a vital third.

Phillips (2-50) summarily continued the tourists’ slide — with a fine assist in the field from the wicketless Tim Southee — before O’Rourke finished the innings in a hurry.

In his first test action, the rangy 22-year-old collected four scalps across the opening two days, removing opener Neil Brand and the Proteas’ top scorer (de Swardt with 64) before adding a couple of tailenders.

In his second turn with the ball, the Canterbury bowler went one better. He started the morning by laying a trap for Raynard van Tonder in his second over, enticing the No 3 to pull a short ball straight to fine leg.

The debutant then produced the delivery of the day to again outfox Brand, the South African skipper cut in half by one that seamed back in, rocketed off the surface and clipped his inside edge.

O’Rourke’s bounce and accuracy were causing consistent issues, forcing batters into shots they would have preferred to avoid, but Bedingham assuredly saw his team through that period of strife.

Having displayed his potential by blazing 87 in an eye-catching but ultimately fruitless second-innings knock at Bay Oval, the No 5 began picking off easy boundaries as first Rachin Ravindra and then Phillips strayed too full.

Leaking runs as the lead crept to concerning levels, Southee turned to Neil Wagner after 36 overs and the veteran delivered in his second, setting up Zubayr Hamza to send a pull right to a boundary fielder.

But Wagner was too expensive to retain in the attack, Bedingham happily taking on the short-pitched bowling while crunching one massive six.

The tourists’ advantage surpassed the previous record chase in Hamilton ahead of tea, before Phillips enlivened a moribund side and O’Rourke did the rest.