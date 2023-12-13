Suzie Bates scored a century in the first ODI against Pakistan. Photo / Photosport

Suzie Bates is approaching history and helping the White Ferns develop their ideal batting blueprint.

Both trends were on show during the first of a three-match ODI series against Pakistan and, the hosts hoped, could continue at Hagley Oval on Friday.

With her 104-ball knock of 108 in the opener in Queenstown, Bates set up a formidable total of 365-4 and an eventual 131-run victory, as New Zealand recovered from a historic defeat in the T20 series against the same opponents.

It was the opener’s 13th ODI century, taking her six clear of any compatriot and within two of the all-time record of 15, held by recently retired Australian Meg Lanning.

While a curtain call can’t be too far in the future for Bates, the 36-year-old will have a few more chances to post three figures this summer, with the Pakistan series followed by England’s visit in March.

And the way the White Ferns are planning it, her contributions will be matched throughout a tweaked top order.

In Queenstown, Bates was part of a 165-run opening stand with Bernadine Bezuidenhout, who began more aggressively and made a new ODI high score of 86 from as many deliveries before being run out.

The steady accumulation continued through Amelia Kerr (83 off 79) before Sophie Devine (70 off 36) unleashed exactly the type of electric knock the White Ferns envisaged when they shifted her down to No 4.

“The way we went about it with the bat was really pleasing and how we want to play 50-over cricket,” Bates said. “Sophie batting at 4 is reasonably new and we hadn’t quite nailed it, and I thought Bernie at the top of the order was outstanding.

“That really set up the match, and the way Melie and Sophie came in and played to get us to 365 was pretty impressive.”

Devine, who missed the final T20 with a knee injury, was in rude health as she smacked six sixes in the space of seven balls. The skipper has experience at No 4 but switched to the top of the order ahead of last year’s World Cup, remaining there until her side visited Sri Lanka in June.

“It’s nice to watch, when you get out at that stage of the match, to see Sophie come in,” Bates said, having departed just before the death overs. “Sophie just made it look so easy the way she cleared the rope.

“And that’s why we have her at 4, because she’s one of the most destructive players in world cricket, and she can clear the rope whether there’s four out or two out.

“It was great to get that finish we’ve been searching for for a long time, and she was outstanding. Really changed the game.”

Both veterans have long been game-changers for the White Ferns, but Bates felt her own form this year had been underwhelming. Her 12th ODI ton came during the World Cup while 2023 had brought three single-figure scores in six innings.

But having now earned two player-of-the-match awards in four days, Bates sees no reason why the batting blueprint can’t continue.

“I pride myself on contributing and I know I haven’t been doing that as much as I can or as much as I’d like in the last 12 months, so it’s good to do it back-to-back,” she said.

“That gives this group so much confidence, when you have your top four batters all scoring runs. And we still have plenty of batters in the shed, so we can push the game even further forward if we want to.”