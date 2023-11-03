Kyle Jamieson featured in the ODI series against England in September. Photo / Photosport

Kyle Jamieson featured in the ODI series against England in September. Photo / Photosport

All you need to know ahead of the Black Caps’ clash with Pakistan at the Cricket World Cup.

Of the many injuries the Black Caps have suffered at this World Cup, the loss of Matt Henry will hurt the most.

That may seem counterintuitive, given New Zealand have largely been denied the services of their greatest player, but it speaks to Henry’s understated importance.

The 31-year-old has been ruled out of the remainder of the World Cup with a torn right hamstring, leaving the Black Caps to cope without the reliable seamer in crunch games to come.

That begins tonight against Pakistan in Bengaluru, where Kane Williamson could return from the fractured thumb he sustained in a comeback match from knee surgery.

Henry will be heading home, replaced in the squad — and possibly the XI — by Kyle Jamieson. The towering 28-year-old is bringing to India extra pace and bounce, but the attack will struggle to account for Henry’s wicket-taking.

In the four years since the last ODI World Cup, Henry leads New Zealand bowlers with 49 wickets, coming at a strike rate of 32.1. In this tournament, the Cantabrian’s 11 scalps are bested only by Mitchell Santner’s 14 in conditions more suited to spin.

While Trent Boult has made a seamless return to the side with 10 wickets at a strike rate of 39, that number falls short of new-ball partner Henry’s mark of 29.6.

The timing of his injury, suffered in the heavy defeat by South Africa, is unfortunate for a Black Caps side whose campaign has been trending in the wrong direction. Three straight losses enhance the importance of tonight’s encounter with Pakistan, the two teams seemingly battling for one semifinal place — unless Afghanistan pull off their most famous upsets yet.

Victory tonight will see the Black Caps essentially seal a final-four spot, while defeat will leave them needing to beat Sri Lanka on Thursday and probably bring net run rate into the equation

That makes it less than ideal to have question marks surrounding multiple players’ fitness, with Williamson recently joined on the sidelines by Lockie Ferguson (Achilles) and Mark Chapman (calf).

Ferguson’s return would be a boon in the circumstances — giving Jamieson time to recover from a hasty trip back to India, having earlier provided injury cover for Tim Southee before heading home. After making his first appearance against South Africa, Southee will likely assume new-ball duties tonight, though the veteran was dismayed by how that opportunity opened.

“It’s unfortunate for Matt,” Southee said. “He’s been bowling exceptionally well and he’s obviously devastated, and we’re all devastated for him. He’s been a big part of this one-day team, so everyone’s feeling for Matt at the moment.

“But it’s an opportunity for Kyle. He’s been over here with us earlier in the tournament as cover, went home, snuck in a Plunket Shield game, jumped back on a plane and arrived last night. So he’s dusting off some jet lag and had a run-around, and hopefully he’ll be right to go.”

