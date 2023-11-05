If it weren’t for Kane Williamson’s misfortune, Rachin Ravindra would never have earned an opportunity to make history at the Cricket World Cup.

And after initially watching from the sidelines, the returning skipper finally enjoyed the good fortune to witness first-hand the destruction his replacement has wrought.

The pair combined on Saturday to build New Zealand’s second-highest ODI total, establishing a platform that would lead to a score of 401-6.

It wasn’t enough, as Pakistan edged a rain-curtailed encounter and the Black Caps became the third team to breach 400 but lose, leaving their semifinal fate to be determined by Thursday’s finale against Sri Lanka.

But Williamson and Ravindra could hardly have offered any more, with the skipper overcoming injury concerns in his typically unflustered style while his junior partner continued an incredible breakout tournament.

Their 180-run stand from 142 balls came in the pair’s first time batting together in an ODI, with Williamson previously rehabilitating an ailing body while Ravindra belted the first two of his three tons.

The way the Black Caps had initially planned, it would have been the rookie watching the veteran carry his side’s batting hopes.

That was the pre-tournament intention, at least, with Will Young anointed as Devon Conway’s opening partner and Ravindra being handed a limited chance at No. 3 while Williamson completed his rehabilitation after knee surgery.

Two things then happened to change the calculus: Ravindra began the World Cup with an unbeaten 123 against England, before Williamson suffered a fractured thumb in his return against Bangladesh.

It wasn’t exactly an ideal scenario — the understated skipper described that blow as “a bit of a bummer” — but it led to a decent result.

In Bengaluru, Ravindra dispatched Pakistan’s imposing pace attack for 108 from 94 balls, becoming the first New Zealand batsman to score three World Cup centuries. A few minutes later, Williamson was a couple of metres away from being the second, caught on the boundary to fall for 95 from 79.

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman then upstaged both, blasting 11 sixes in an unbeaten 126 that took his side to 200-1 in the 26th over, enough to triumph by 21 runs on the DLS method when rain ended play.

It was brutal batting by all three, with the New Zealand pair accelerating through the middle overs and scoring at 8.6 from the 21st until Williamson’s dismissal in the 35th, exemplifying how well they were seeing and timing the ball.

“We were trying to grab some momentum and take things as deep as we could, and we got to a stage where it was really trying to up the ante,” Williamson said.

“We got a feeling the surface was a good one — and it certainly was — and we wanted to basically get ourselves into a position with wickets in hand and get a good total on the board.”

In the space of eight days, the Black Caps posted two of their six highest totals in ODI history — and lost both games. After their 383-9 fell barely short of overhauling Australia last weekend, a blunt bowling attack missing the injured Matt Henry squandered the batters’ earlier efforts, though the rain also aided Pakistan’s cause.

“It’s a frustrating result for us after so much of it going so well,” Williamson said. “We’ve been challenged with injuries, but everybody went for plenty of runs, and I think when that’s the case in these sorts of games, it’s more about moments or an over or two that can change the game quite quickly.

“That was really difficult to come by. Both teams batted beautifully, and ultimately, Pakistan just got their noses in front.”