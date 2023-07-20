The Football Ferns players react after their 1-0 win over Norway. Photo / Dean Purcell

Football in New Zealand changed forever on Thursday.

The underdog Football Ferns played out of their skin against world number 12 Norway to earn their first-ever Fifa Women’s World Cup victory.

A spectacular sporting occasion from start to finish at Eden Park, world number 26 ranked Football Ferns did something they’ve struggled with in recent history - they competed on all fronts. They were staunch on defence and after a number of attacking chances, Hannah Wilkinson found the net in the 47th minute to secure the 1-0 win.

After some hunger, bravery and a good old home advantage, the Kiwis find themselves in an unexpected position after match one – with a high possibility of advancing from the group stage.

Coach Jitka Klimkova had nothing but praise for the entire squad.

“I am so so proud of this group. It’s such an amazing group of people who are working towards one goal. And we did it. I’m so happy for them and the players, for the staff, for the families, for everybody here,”

Klimková told Sky Sport after the victory in front of 42,137 at Eden Park.

”They were the 12th player on the field, everybody around. And I just want to say a big thank you for supporting us because we wouldn’t have done it without them,” she added.

“An incredible performance. We knew if we performed well we could get the result and both goals were succeeded. What a start...we are going to review and get ready for the next one.”

Klimkova has suffered heat in recent months after results and performance have been far from satisfactory. Before Thursday’s match, the Football Ferns had only won once in 12 matches.

An emotional Ali Riley echoed Klimova’s thoughts in her post-match interview. Riley said the side had their doubters after a poor run of form in the last year but they proved anything is possible.

“I’m so so proud. We’ve been fighting for this for so long. We had a clear goal that we wanted to inspire young girls, young people around this country and around the world.

“And I really think we did that tonight. Anything is possible,” she told Sky Sport.

“I think there have been a lot of doubters because of the results we’ve had. But we believed. We believed in ourselves this entire game. We believed in ourselves from the very beginning and we showed it, we played with confidence and with poise and Vic [Esson] was incredible, the defending was incredible and the finish...this is what dreams are made of.”

Riley made special mention of the record crowd at Eden Park.

“The energy helped us get through it and you know, this morning something really, really tragic happened and we wanted to bring something positive tonight and we thought of the victims and the first responders and they made us so proud and we wanted to just help bring something amazing today.

The Ferns now look to Tuesday’s match in Wellington when they face the Philippines – the lowest-ranked team in group A who open their tournament against Switzerland in Dunedin tomorrow.