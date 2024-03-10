Chris Wood. Photo / photosport.nz

Chris Wood is the notable inclusion in the All Whites’ squad to play at the W Cup in Abu Dhabi later this month.

On Sunday Wood played his first English Premier match since late January, after missing five matches with a hamstring injury.

Given that long layoff, it was unsure if he would make the trip to the Middle East, where the All Whites will face Egypt (world No 36) and either Croatia (No 10) or Tunisia (No 41).

But Wood, who is always keen to play for his country, has been selected by coach Darren Bazeley.

The 24-player squad also sees recalls for Kosta Barbarouses, Dane Ingham, Ben Old, and Oli Sail, who weren’t part of November’s Greece and Republic of Ireland tour, as well as a debut call-up for Wellington Phoenix’s 18-year-old defender Lukas Kelly-Heald.

Bazeley’s squad features eight players aged 23 or under (Tyler Bindon, Matthew Garbett, Kelly-Heald, Old, Alex Paulsen, Marko Stamenic, Finn Surman and Ben Waine) who will be eligible to represent New Zealand at the Paris Olympics.

“For us as a team everything is focused on building towards qualifying for, and then competing at, the FIFA World Cup 2026, so this tournament is a perfect opportunity to play competitive games against highly ranked sides to see how we are tracking,” said Bazeley. “It also gives us a great chance to test and refine our processes on and off the pitch to continually improve how we operate so that when qualifying comes around we are in the best place to perform.”

The All Whites play Egypt on Saturday 23 March 2024 at 7am NZT [Friday 22 March at 10pm local time] at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The winner of that fixture will play in the W Cup Final against the winner of Croatia vs Tunisia on Wednesday 27 March 2024 at 7am NZT [Tuesday 26 March at 10pm local time] at the same stadium. The loser of the fixture will play in the W Cup third place play off against the loser of Croatia vs Tunisia on Tuesday 26 March 2024 at 7am NZT [Tuesday 25 March at 10pm local time] at Al Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The full squad is:

Goalkeepers:

Max Crocombe (4 Caps) Burton Albion FC, England

Alex Paulsen (0 Caps) Wellington Phoenix FC, New Zealand

Oli Sail (9 Caps) Perth Glory FC, Australia

Defenders:

Tyler Bindon (4 Caps) Reading FC, England

Michael Boxall (47 Caps) Minnesota United FC, USA

Liberato Cacace (20 Caps) Empoli FC, Italy

Dane Ingham (13 Caps) Newcastle Jets, Australia

Lukas Kelly-Heald* (0 Caps) Wellington Phoenix FC, New Zealand

Tim Payne (34 Caps) Wellington Phoenix FC, New Zealand

Nando Pijnaker (18 Caps) Sligo Rovers, Republic of Ireland

Tommy Smith (51 Caps) Macarthur FC, Australia

Finn Surman (1 Caps) Wellington Phoenix FC, New Zealand

Midfielders:

Joe Bell (18 Caps) Viking FK, Norway

Matthew Garbett (20 Caps) NAC Breda, Netherlands

Clayton Lewis (25 Caps) Macarthur FC, Australia

Callum McCowatt (17 Caps) Silkeborg IF, Denmark

Ben Old (2 Caps) Wellington Phoenix FC, New Zealand

Sarpreet Singh (12 Caps) FC Hansa Rostock, Germany

Marko Stamenic (19 Caps) FK Crvena zvezda, Serbia

Forwards:

Kosta Barbarouses (54 Caps) Wellington Phoenix FC, New Zealand

Elijah Just (20 Caps) AC Horsens, Denmark

Max Mata (9 Caps) Sligo Rovers, Republic of Ireland

Ben Waine (11 Caps) Plymouth Argyle FC, England

Chris Wood (74 Caps) Nottingham Forest, England

*Debut call-up