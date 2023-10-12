Mitchell Santner snagged five wickets against the Netherlands. Photo / Photosport

All you need to know for the Black Caps’ clash with Bangladesh at the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

Rachin Ravindra has become difficult to leave out. Mitchell Santner is increasingly respected around the world.

Together, the left-arm spinning allrounders loom as a crucial duo while the Black Caps attempt to beat Asian sides at their own game during the Cricket World Cup.

Coach Gary Stead has been hugely impressed by Ravindra and Santner in India, players of the match in dominant wins against England and the Netherlands respectively.

With New Zealand now preparing for encounters with Bangladesh and Afghanistan in Chennai – where three Indian spinners combined for six wickets with an economy rate of 3.5 in victory over Australia - Ravindra and Santner appear pivotal.

Stead added one caveat to that possibility, pointing out Australian tweakers Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell enjoyed no such success when dew became a second-innings factor on Sunday. But given the Kiwi pair have also added important contributions with the bat in the opening two games, they should continue to play a big part at this tournament.

If, that is, Ravindra continues to earn selection, seemingly competing with Will Young for an opening spot if skipper Kane Williamson makes an expected return against Bangladesh tonight.

Ravindra could be deployed down the order, where he began his ODI career this year, but that would risk restricting the involvement of a match-winning talent. One thing seems certain: Stead will find a place for the 23-year-old.

“The performances he’s putting on the park have been hugely pleasing – bat and ball,” the coach said. “When you start doing that, it becomes difficult to leave someone like that out.

“His batting was incredible in that first game and his bowling has been very good as well. He probably wasn’t quite as his best in the first game but I thought he bowled beautifully against the Dutch (1-46 from 10).

Rachin Ravindra has contributed with bat and ball. Photo / Photosport

“While he and Mitchell are left-arm spinners, they are a wee bit different in the way they bowl, so it’s exciting to see how they’re going as a pair out there. I’m sure there will be opportunities where we’re looking to increase spin.”

That could, in the next two games, portend a role for Ish Sodhi, as yet unused in this tournament. Or, with Glenn Phillips also offering offbreak, Santner could remain the frontline spin option after proving parsimonious against England (2-37) and deadly against the Dutch (5-59).

“I thought Mitch Santner bowled better in the first game than he did in the second, even though he picked up five wickets,” Stead said. “He’s a very respected left-arm spinner – teams around the world really respect what he can do.

“Mitch has grown as a leader in our group as well. He has a lot of experience that he can call back on, especially in these Indian conditions. He’s a real X-factor for us.”

Santner’s knowledge of Chennai is enhanced by his IPL experience with the Super Kings, spending four seasons with the franchise. The 31-year-old will be required to help read the pitch before the Black Caps finalise their XI, with Stead wary of overly thinning the seam stocks.

“Chennai is an environment that can be changing and we’re going in with open eyes,” he said. “It will come down to an environmental piece and the balance of our side that gives us the best chance to win each game.”

History

Played 40 times; NZ won 30, Bangladesh won 10.

At an ODI World Cup: Played five times; NZ won five, Bangladesh won zero.

TAB odds

Black Caps $1.27, Bangladesh $3.60.

Where to watch

Sky Sport 1 from 9pm tonight. The Herald will have ball-by-ball updates.

Herald prediction

The Black Caps by five wickets/60 runs.

Line-ups

Black Caps (possible): 1. Devon Conway, 2. Rachin Ravindra, 3. Kane Williamson (captain), 4. Daryl Mitchell, 5. Tom Latham (wk), 6. Glenn Phillips, 7. Mark Chapman, 8. Mitchell Santner, 9. Matt Henry, 10. Lockie Ferguson, 11. Trent Boult.

Bangladesh (possible): 1. Litton Das, 2. Tanzid Hasan, 3. Najmul Hossain Shanto, 4. Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 5. Shakib Al Hasan (captain), 6. Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), 7. Towhid Hridoy, 8. Mahedi Hasan, 9. Taskin Ahmed, 10. Shoriful Islam, 11. Mustafizur Rahman.



