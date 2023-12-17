Black Cap Will Young took an outstanding catch during their ODI match against Bangladesh today in Dunedin. Video / Sky Sport

Will Young had quite the day in the Black Caps’ 44-run ODI win over Bangladesh in Dunedin.

Opening the batting in the rain-impacted encounter, Young scored 105 to guide the Black Caps to a total of 239 from their allotted 30 overs.

But while he starred with the bat, it will be a moment in the field that leads Monday’s watercooler chat.

With Bangladesh 174-7 in the 25th over, Young took one of the more spectacular catches you’ll see. Adam Milne’s stunned reaction to the wicket told the story.

Moving backward at deep square leg, Young leapt in the air to snare a high-hit ball in one hand, crashing down to the University Oval turf and somehow managing to keep his back from touching the boundary rope.

The catch was reviewed to see if Young had in fact managed to avoid the rope, and Shoriful Islam was sent on his way for five.

“I didn’t quite know what happened there,” Young told TVNZ after being awarded player of the match. “It went really high, then as it was coming down, it kept going away from me. I stuck [a] hand out, and somehow it stuck in my hand.

WHAT A CATCH BY WILL YOUNG!!! pic.twitter.com/QOKEgXVWKE — The ACC (@TheACCnz) December 17, 2023

One of the greatest catches ever 💥



Will Young is everywhere today!#NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/DGYtPTM8SU — Omar Faruque (@OmarFar46196492) December 17, 2023

✈️✈️🕊️ Will young pulling off an absolute ripper of a catch unbelievable 😲🤯🤩🤩🥳🥳🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/sKJZ1L2Qov — Yedidi John Prabhakar Prince (@JohnYedidi) December 17, 2023

“It was good to get the wicket for Milney. He looked pretty shocked on the replay.”

Cricket fans reacted to the catch with disbelief, with one posting on social media that it was “one of the greatest catches ever”.

Another called the feat “an absolute ripper of a catch, unbelievable”.

Will Young..... WHAT A CATCH!!!!!



One of the best catches that you will ever see. That was just incredible. #NZvBAN — Yogesh (@yogeshontop) December 17, 2023

Bangladesh finished their 30 overs 200-9, with the Black Caps taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.