The Black Caps have been boosted by the inclusion of Trent Boult for next week’s three-match T20 series against Australia.

But skipper Kane Williamson will miss the series with paternity leave, joining the injured Daryl Mitchell on the sidelines as Mitchell Santner assumes the captaincy.

Boult will play his first T20 international since November 2022, when he was part of the team who fell to Pakistan in the semifinals of the World Cup in Sydney. The experienced paceman will no doubt be targeting inclusion in the squad for this June’s edition in the West Indies and United States.

Boult has been selected for games two and three at Eden Park, with long-time new-ball partner Tim Southee set to play only the opener in Wellington as he manages his workload between the South Africa and Australia test series.

With Mitchell resting a foot injury ahead of the Australian tests and Williamson set to welcome the birth of he and wife Sarah’s third child, rising star Rachin Ravindra has earned inclusion in the 14-strong squad alongside uncapped all-rounder Josh Clarkson.

Lockie Ferguson has been recalled in place of Ben Sears in the only other change to the squad from the Black Caps’ 4-1 series victory over Pakistan in January. Michael Bracewell (finger injury) and Jimmy Neesham (Bangladesh Premier League) were both considered unavailable.

Selector Sam Wells said the unavailability of Williamson and Mitchell presented opportunities for others.

“It’s never ideal missing two of your best players for such a big series but, in saying that, we do have a lot of faith in the guys coming in,” he said. “Both Josh and Rachin have been in our white-ball squads this summer and it’s really exciting for them to now get this opportunity.”

“Josh hits the ball as long and as hard as anyone and we were encouraged by his performances with the ball in his maiden ODI series against Bangladesh before Christmas. Rachin’s talent and class has been clear to all over the past six months and, similar to Josh, it’s great to have his all-round skill-set to call on in this squad.”

New Zealand and Australia last met in a T20 series in early 2021, when the Black Caps prevailed 3-2 courtesy of a victory in game five in Wellington. With blockbuster crowds in store for all three matches, Wells said the series would provide a great occasion for the players to test themselves against a high-quality side ahead of the World Cup.

“Facing Australia is always special for a New Zealand side,” he said. “Australia has named a strong squad which is packed with power and match-winners, so it promises to be an entertaining series. With a T20 World Cup just around the corner in June, the series should provide a good gauge of where the sides are at.”

Black Caps T20 squad to play Australia:

Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult (games 2 and 3), Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (game 1).