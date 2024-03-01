Kane Williamson and Will Young collide in embarrassing runout against Australia. Video / TVNZ

Almost a year ago at the Basin Reserve, the Black Caps were humbled on the second day of a much-anticipated test match.

The opposition had escaped trouble and escalated their first innings to dispiriting levels, before the hosts responded by embarking on a steady march back to the pavilion.

What happened next is now New Zealand cricketing folklore, a remarkable reversal that culminated in a one-run win.

When forecasting the chance of a sequel this weekend, however, consider a couple of pertinent differences.

First, unlike England, Australia declined to enforce the follow-on while in complete control on Friday, losing two wickets before stumps but carrying into day three a 217-run lead.

And second, unlike England, Australia are Australia, a team who have lost once in the last 31 tests between transtasman neighbours.

But in an act of self-preservation if nothing else, Glenn Phillips quashed any talk of big brother holding a psychological edge, focusing instead on the battling spirit that last year carried the Black Caps to a famous victory.

“They’re an incredible team. I’m pretty sure most teams struggle against them — it’s not just us,” Phillips said. “We try to keep our processes as mentally simple as possible.

“It’s about showing that fight we’ve become known for. Make sure we’re in the game the whole way through, keep throwing our punches, keep picking and choosing our times.

“There’s a lot of cricket left to play and stranger things have happened at the Basin.”

Phillips watched from afar as Neil Wagner capped that stunning turnaround 12 months ago, New Zealand rallying back after slumping to 103-7 in response to England’s 435-8.

But as this year’s Black Caps stumbled to 113-7 after Australia’s record last-wicket stand had lifted them to 383, Phillips was one of the few who played like another revival was possible.

Glenn Phillips made a rapid half-century against Australia. Photo / Getty Images

Entering at 29-5, his side reeling from the runout of Kane Williamson, Phillips replaced top-order timidity with a forceful counter-punch, cracking 13 fours in a 70-ball knock of 71.

It counted for only so much, as the hosts were dismissed for 179. But along with Tom Blundell (33 off 43) and Matt Henry (42 off 34), Phillips at least allowed for some hope.

“Test cricket ebbs and flows quite a lot, and it was a long start for us with the ball this morning,” he said. “That session after lunch asn’t exactly ideal, but we picked things up, counter-attacked a little bit and put ourselves in a position where we’re still in this game.

“I play an aggressive style of cricket and so does Tommy Blundell. It was about going out there and doing what we do best.

“It’s seen as counter-attacking but it’s just playing our natural game and being as calm and clear as possible.”

Phillips was equally clear about the task now facing the Black Caps. He reported that Tim Southee’s two late wickets had enlivened the dressing room — though the skipper’s last-ball drop of nightwatchman Nathan Lyon mustn’t have helped — and believed a record chase was not beyond the realm of possibility.

After all, a similarly impossible mission was completed rather recently.

“If it flattens out and becomes nice to bat on, and there’s plenty of time left in the game, I think we’d still have a good go at chasing 350-400,” Phillips said.

“It’s a real new-ball wicket, so if we can take a couple of poles and keep Aussie on the back foot in the morning, then you never know.”