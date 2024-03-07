Newstalk ZB's D'Arcy Waldegrave and the NZ Herald's Bonnie Jansen get together to preview the weekend's sport. Video / NZ Herald / Photosport

It didn’t take long for Tim Southee and Kane Williamson to look like they belonged at the test level.

The pair – long-time teammates in age-group, domestic and international cricket – will on Friday both celebrate a century of tests when the Black Caps attempt to square the series against Australia.

Walking out together at Hagley Oval will be a memory they forever treasure, the latest milestone in a career full of them. Both began in a hurry to record their first.

For Southee it came at 19, while making his debut in a decisive third-test defeat by England in 2008.

Handed the new ball on the first morning in Napier, the right-arm seamer removed England captain Michael Vaughan in his second over, finishing the innings with the first of 15 test five-wicket hauls.

Tim Southee celebrates his first test wicket in 2008 after trapping England's Michael Vaughan. Photo / Photosport

Two years later, a 20-year-old Williamson made his international debut in the first match of what became a 1-0 series loss to India.

Having watched Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid stroke centuries in Ahmedabad, the right-handed batter walked out at No 6 and responded with one of his own, the first of his 32 test hundreds.

Williamson and Southee have since been fixtures in the Black Caps, becoming this country’s highest test run-scorer and second-highest wicket-taker respectively. They earned their 50th test cap together, played alongside each other in a world championship-winning XI, and the latter succeeded the former as skipper.

Both agreed the shared experience has immeasurably enhanced the journey – and will embellish the celebration to come in Christchurch.

“It’s pretty special to do it alongside Kane – a good mate and one of our greatest to have played the game,” said Southee. “I’m sure this week will be something we’ll reflect on for many years to come. I couldn’t think of a better person to step on the field with.”

Williamson said: “We’ve been on a bit of a journey together even before international cricket, going through age groups together. So it’s quite special to be sharing that with him and just reflect on the time we’ve had together over so many years.”

Williamson’s reflections revealed a couple of standout moments: the test championship triumph over India and a rather auspicious draw with the same opponents a decade earlier.

“When you do experience the first taste, that’s always something you never forget – that phone call you never thought would come,” he said. “I remember walking out and looking around the field and seeing all my heroes.

Kane Williamson celebrates his first test ton with Daniel Vettori in 2010. Photo / Photosport

“I used to love playing backyard cricket as a youngster and all those guys were in that team that I would try and select. It was [Sachin] Tendulkar and [VVS] Laxman and Dravid. And it was kind of like, how am I here? Then, I better start watching the ball and try and compete and offer to the team as much as I could.”

That attitude has remained with Williamson throughout his career. Even now, “a few grey hairs later”, the 33-year-old professes he’s still learning the art of batting.

Southee emerged slightly less polished than the model cricketer who would become his teammate and was a brash teenager who had some critics. The raw talent was always clear, though, along with the drive to mature into the leader of this side.

“I hadn’t played a lot of first-class cricket so it all came pretty quickly,” Southee said. “As far back as I can remember, all I wanted to do was play for New Zealand, and to have that come so quickly was pretty special.

“Things weren’t always smooth through those early stages. When you’re that young you’re a bit naive through everything – you just go in and play with that freedom and have no real experience to fall back on.

“It was pretty surreal being so young and able to achieve what was a dream.”

For New Zealand cricket fans, privileged to watch Southee and Williamson join what will become a six-man club, the dream has been theirs.