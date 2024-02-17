Newstalk ZB's D'Arcy Waldegrave and the NZ Herald's Bonnie Jansen get together to preview the weekend's sport. Video / NZ Herald / Photosport

The Black Caps have recalled Scott Kuggeleijn for the two-test series against Australia starting at the end of this month.

Kuggeleijn has replaced the injured Kyle Jamieson in an otherwise unchanged 14-player squad, with Daryl Mitchell returning to assume his spot in the middle order.

Mitchell missed this week’s second test against South Africa with a foot injury and would remain on the sidelines during next week’s three-match T20 series against Australia.

Kuggeleijn last featured in the test side when he made his debut against England at Bay Oval a year ago, ineffective in a heavy defeat.

His selection in that match, and earlier international appearances in the limited-overs teams, saw the Black Caps come in for criticism after Kuggeleijn was in 2017 tried twice for rape and found not guilty.

The 32-year-old was the leading wicket-taker in the first four rounds of the Plunket Shield and selector Sam Wells said his performances for New Zealand A against Australia A last year warranted his place.

“Scott performed admirably with both bat and ball on the recent New Zealand A tour to Australia,” Wells said. “He will bring genuine pace with the ball and adds extra depth with the bat.”

In Jamieson’s absence, Kuggeleijn joins a seam-bowling group featuring skipper Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Neil Wagner and Will O’Rourke.

The 22-year-old O’Rourke retained his place after a memorable outing against South Africa at Seddon Park, where he claimed the best match figures (9-93) for a New Zealander on test debut.

The Black Caps included four seamers in their XI for that test and could do likewise against Australia at the Basin Reserve and Hagley Oval.

Wells welcomed the return of Mitchell to the squad - replaced in the second test by Will Young, who scored an unbeaten 60 in his side’s successful chase - and said the batter’s foot was healing well.

“Everything is tracking well with Daryl,” he said. “The decision to give him a period of rehabilitation was necessary and will allow him to be at his best for what is an important series.

“He’s a key member of the group and has proven, with his performances over the past 12 to 18 months, how much value he adds to the test team.

“Daryl will keep focusing on his rehabilitation over the next week and will be fit and ready for the first test in Wellington.”

The remainder of the squad is the same as the group that claimed a historic maiden test series victory over South Africa.

Trent Boult, set to play in the T20 series against Australia, was not considered for test selection due to minimal recent red-ball cricket. Allrounder Michael Bracewell was not considered as he continued to recover from a finger injury.

The series is the first time the Black Caps have faced Australia in tests at home since 2016, when the visitors took a 2-0 victory with convincing wins in Wellington and Christchurch.

Black Caps test squad to face Australia:

Tim Southee (c), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young.