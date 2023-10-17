Upper Clutha’s Stu and Sarah Jamieson started the Farmers versus Tradies annual cricket match to encourage farmers to get off-farm more often. Video / ODT

After upsetting England, Afghanistan now switch focus to the other finalist from the 2019 Cricket World Cup, the unbeaten Black Caps.

New Zealand have had a strong start to the tournament with big wins over England, Netherlands and Bangladesh. A victory overnight will see them move back to the top. As it stands New Zealand and India are the only undefeated teams left in the tournament.

Afghanistan sit sixth on the standings with their first win over England coming after defeats to India and Bangladesh.

The Black Caps have been forced to make a change to their battling lineup once again with Kane Williamson suffering a fracture in his left thumb while batting against Bangladesh. As the Herald’s Kris Shannon reports, the top order will revert to its construction for the opening two games in India: Will Young recalled to open with Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra coming in at first drop after a short-lived elevation. That trio saw the second wicket fall with 144 on the board against the Netherlands - and it didn’t fall against England.

History

Both sides have played a total of two matches, both at the World Cup. The Black Caps have won both of them.

2015 - New Zealand won by six wickets, Napier

2019 - New Zealand won by seven wickets, Taunton

TAB odds

New Zealand $1.27 Afghanistan $3.55

How to watch

Sky Sport 1 from 9.00pm tonight, the Herald will have live updates.

Herald prediction

Black Caps by 8 wickets/120 runs.

Squads

Black Caps (possible): 1 Devon Conway, 2 Will Young, 3 Rachin Ravindra, 4 Tom Latham (capt, wk), 5 Daryl Mitchell, 6 Glenn Phillips, 7 Mark Chapman, 8 Mitchell Santner, 9 Mark Henry, 10 Lockie Ferguson, 11 Trent Boult

Afghanistan: (possible) 1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), 2 Ibrahim Zadran, 3 Rahmat Shah, 4 Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), 5 Azmatullah Oarzai, 6 Mohammad Nabi, 7 Najibullah Zadran, 8 Rashid Khan, 9 Mujeeb Ur Rahman, 10 Naveen-ul-Haq, 11 Fazalhaq Farooqi