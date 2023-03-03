Kiwi sprinter Zoe Hobbs. Photo / Photosport

Follow all the action from the 2023 New Zealand Track and Field Championships at Newtown Park in Wellington.

New Zealand Olympic stars and up-and-coming talent will face off over four days from March 2.

Tom Walsh will face off against Jacko Gill in his quest to notch a 14th-straight New Zealand shot put title.

Maddison-Lee Wesche is approaching the 20 metre mark in the women’s shot put and could secure this milestone in taking her fourth title.

The one remaining New Zealand record that Connor Bell has yet to snare is the allcomers discus throw record of 66.81m. The 21-year-old has been on fire this season improving his national record to 66.14m at the Potts Classic and to 66.23m in Australia last week. He will be aiming for his third straight title.

Highlights on the track should come from Rosie Elliott in the 400m, defending champion Laura Nagel versus Rebekah Greene in the 1500m, James Preston up against Brad Mathas over 800m, Zoe Hobbs’ first appearance this year in the 100m and 200m, Tiaan Whelpton eying his first national 100m title, and the leading distance runners Sam Tanner, Julian Oakley and Eric Speakman over 5000m.

Considerable interest will centre on the women’s pole vault with the country’s leading vaulters Eliza McCartney, Olivia McTaggart and Imogen Ayris all in action together for the third time this season.

McCartney won at the Potts Classic with 4.36m to Ayris’ 4.21m, while McTaggart cleared 4.51m at the Daikin Night of 5s in December.

Nick Southgate, seven times champion, and James Steyn resume their rivalry in the men’s pole vault.

Hamish Kerr, straight back from a hugely successful European indoor circuit campaign where he pushed his national high jump record up to 2.34m in Slovakia, will also be in action.

Lauren Bruce should retain her women’s hammer title, with the rapidly improving Lexi Maples ready to improve on her bronze medal last year.

Portia Bing, who set a national 400m hurdles record in the 2022 edition of the event, competes in the 400m hurdles, which will be her sixth straight title.

Double Paralympic sprint medallist Danielle Aitchison and Anna Steven are in the Para Athlete sprints while four-time Paralympic medallist Will Stedman competes in the 200m, 400m and long jump.

In-form Corran Hanning will be aiming to improve on his glut of national shot put and discus F12 records.



