Oly Whites 3 (Luis Toomey 19′, George Ott 21′, Jesse Randall 25′)

Fiji 1 (Aporosa Yada 50′)

Halftime 3-1

New Zealand are through to the semifinals of the Oceania men’s Olympic qualifying tournament – and they have taken the quickest possible route.

They enjoyed a comfortable 3-1 win over Fiji on Wednesday to confirm their position at the top of Group A. After a competitive opening 15 minutes, the result was never really in doubt once the Oly Whites grabbed two goals in as many minutes.

Fiji came back well after the interval – in a much more even half – though New Zealand still enjoyed the better chances. It was a decent performance by Darren Bazeley’s team, though they will be disappointed with their overall conversion rate, as they were wasteful with several opportunities.

New Zealand are through to the semifinals of the Oceania men’s Olympic qualifying tournament. Photo / Photosport

It’s the only group match New Zealand will play after their first game was called off when Papua New Guinea failed to arrive for last Sunday’s scheduled match, as they hadn’t secured visas in time. That means Darren Bazeley’s team were awarded a 3-0 win by default, though the coach has since admitted they would rather have had the chance to play the match.

As a strategic move, it looks like a good play by PNG, who were scheduled to arrive in Auckland late on Wednesday night ahead of their match against Fiji on Sunday.

New Zealand are likely to face either Vanuatu or the Solomon Islands in their semifinal next week.

The kick-off on Wednesday coincided with a heavy downpour, which lasted through the first 30 minutes. Fiji made a bright start – with some promising play down both flanks – but it didn’t last long.

Campbell Strong and George Ott went close for New Zealand before Jesse Randall hit the post with an impressive free kick. The opening goal, in the 19th minute, came from a corner, with Luis Toomey’s powerful first-time shot grazing the head of a defender on the way in.

New Zealand doubled their lead moments later, with Ott taking advantage of defensive hesitancy to steal possession and finish from close range.

Fiji were stunned, and it got worse soon afterwards as they conceded a penalty, with Toomey brought down in the box. Randall had his spot kick saved, but was fortunate goalkeeper Aydin Mustahib was adjudged to have moved early. He made no mistake with his second attempt.

Ott missed a one-on-one opportunity – with an ambitious chip – before Liam Gillion skied an effort over the bar.

Fiji came back into the game just before halftime. Saliasa Ratu got free but miscued his shot, before Aporosa Yada tested Scott Morris in the New Zealand goal with a fierce 30-metre drive.

That momentum continued after the break, rewarded when Yada got a goal back with a neat angled finish after the Oly Whites failed to clear a cross.

The game opened up from there. Randall forced a great save from Mustahib, while substitute Keegan Kelly almost finished off a neat move, then went close just before the end, as the Oly Whites remained in the ascendency.

Michael Burgess has been a sports journalist since 2005, winning several national awards and covering Olympics, Fifa World Cups and America’s Cup campaigns. A football aficionado, Burgess will never forget the noise that greeted Rory Fallon’s goal against Bahrain in Wellington in 2009.