Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

New Zealand through to men’s Olympic football qualifying semifinals after comfortable win over Fiji in Auckland

Michael Burgess
By
3 mins to read
Boxing stars Lani Daniels (Ngāti Hine) and Mea Motu (Te Rarawa) will both compete in their hometown Whangārei. Video / Te Ao Māori News

Oly Whites 3 (Luis Toomey 19′, George Ott 21′, Jesse Randall 25′)

Fiji 1 (Aporosa Yada 50′)

Halftime 3-1

New Zealand are through to the semifinals of the Oceania men’s Olympic qualifying tournament – and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport