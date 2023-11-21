SailGP made its New Zealand debut in Lyttelton in early 2023. Photo / Bob Martin, SailGP

SailGP will work to find a new venue to host its planned regatta in New Zealand in March next year, after deciding not to stage the event in Auckland as planned.

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited today announced the worldwide foiling league’s decision, noting the unavailability of Wynyard Point land as a spectator facility was a sticking point in holding the event in Auckland.

In a statement, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited chief executive Nick Hill said the organisation worked with SailGP to explore “all possible options” to hold the event in Auckland, however the Wynyard Point area was part of SailGP’s original vision for holding the event in Auckland.

It was set to be the league’s first regatta in the City of Sails, after making its New Zealand debut in Lyttelton earlier this year, and while Auckland is no longer set to host the event, SailGP is exploring other options.

“SailGP continues to work with its partners, including relevant local and central government agencies, to progress planning for its season four New Zealand event 23-24 March 2024,” a league statement said.

“We will share more information as soon as it is available.”

The news is another blow for Auckland sailing fans. The city was not involved as a stop in the most recent edition of the Ocean Race, which concluded in June this year, Barcelona won the hosting rights for the America’s Cup in 2024, while the America’s Cup preliminary regattas were scheduled for Vilanova i la Geltru (Spain), Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) and Barcelona (Spain).

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.