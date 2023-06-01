Mark Telea of the Blues. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

Elliott Smith digs into the two fascinating retention decisions facing New Zealand Rugby.

An explanation...

With the signing of Will Jordan last week, New Zealand Rugby have locked up most of the off-contract talent they want to stay after this year’s World Cup.

Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Ethan de Groot, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Tyrel Lomax and Damian McKenzie have signed on in recent months, and the rest of the players off-contract by and large have indicated they’re heading offshore or, in the case of Leicester Fainga’anuku, are expected to.

A question...

Who do New Zealand Rugby need to retain next? Two outside backs have quickly thrust themselves in the must-sign category for New Zealand Rugby, with Mark Telea’s rapid ascension from fringe All Black to must-pick, and Shaun Stevenson playing the house down for the Chiefs this year.

Both are understood to be off contract with New Zealand Rugby after this year - Telea signed a one-year extension last year and Stevenson has revealed he’s had some chats with the NRL’s Dolphins for next season.

For players with a combined two tests (both by Telea), they have a relatively strong bargaining position at the negotiating table, though both also have potential pitfalls.

Telea, who turns 27 in December, is a late bloomer in terms of All Blacks wings, debuting late last year and storming to the top of the try-scoring charts this year in Super Rugby. While he has the power and pace you’d expect from a winger of his size, what stands out is his work rate compared to other wingers, and the touches per game he has.

Chiefs star Shaun Stevenson has had talks with the NRL. Photo / Photosport

An observation...

Now to the conundrum – All Blacks wingers that turn 27 don’t have a great track record beyond that. Julian Savea, Christian Cullen and the greatest winger of them all Jonah Lomu stopped in their national selection tracks either before or on that birthday. New Zealand Rugby, even if they may not expressly say it, will be aware the record of selection for an ‘aging’ wing is not great regardless of coach, and while Telea continues to ascend, age waits for no-one.

Telea and his representation will no doubt chase a long-term deal and push for a major financial upgrade on the terms he was previously signed to – which was last year before he was an All Black - and get the terms he deserves.

A prediction...

While Telea is expected to re-sign, it will be fascinating to see where the two parties land on the length of the deal. Whether Stevenson stays will be fascinating too. He’s done virtually all that can be asked of him this year in pushing for All Blacks selection and appeals as a wing-fullback option for his versatility.

Kicking the can down the road until after the Rugby Championship squad is named could see him squeeze more from the national body, or it could mean he may not be as valuable and the NRL or offshore may appeal.

A suggestion...

If he doesn’t make it this year, waiting around for a change in All Blacks management next year may be a bridge too far for the impressive Stevenson.

He too is on the verge of 27, although fullbacks have found a bit more longevity in the All Blacks environment than those who wear 11 or 14 on their backs.

Both Telea and Stevenson will be high on the retention list, but it may not be as simple as it appears on the surface.