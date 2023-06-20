Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

New Zealand Rugby open to future Super Rugby Pacific player draft

Christopher Reive
By
4 mins to read
New Zealand teams have won almost five times as many Super Rugby competitions as closest rival Australia. Could a player draft make a difference? Photo / Photosport

New Zealand teams have won almost five times as many Super Rugby competitions as closest rival Australia. Could a player draft make a difference? Photo / Photosport

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) is open to the idea of a Super Rugby Pacific player draft. However, the rugby governing body insists there have been no active discussions with Rugby Australia (RA) in regard to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport