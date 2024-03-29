The provincial unions and New Zealand Rugby can’t find common ground on how best to change the current governance structure. Illustration / Paul Slater

EDITORIAL

Rugby governance in New Zealand stands at a crossroads, holding aloft a plan that promises change yet raises questions about its true impact. As the proposal to reorganise the governance of the game unfolds, it’s evident that the path forward is not without its complexities and compromises.

The genesis of this moment traces back to June 2022 when New Zealand Rugby (NZR) forged a landmark deal with US private equity firm Silver Lake, igniting a chain reaction of scrutiny and introspection within the rugby community. Underpinning this seismic shift was an independent governance review, a necessity championed by the NZ Rugby Players’ Association to address deep-rooted issues within the NZR.

The findings of this review, orchestrated by governance expert David Pilkington, laid bare a stark reality: a dysfunctional system tethered to the whims of provincial unions. The reform proposal rested on two pillars: establishing an independent board and creating a stakeholder council to amplify diverse voices within the rugby fraternity.

However, a compromised vision of change emerges from the corridors of negotiation. The transitional model proposed by NZR offers a nuanced retreat rather than a bold leap forward. While the initial recommendation advocated for a clean slate—a complete overhaul of the board—NZR’s proposal opts for a phased exit of directors, preserving the status quo in the interim.

Central to the debate is the composition of the appointments panel tasked with selecting the new board. Here, the balance of power tilts precariously, with NZR’s proposal granting provincial unions undue influence in shaping the panel’s makeup. This subtle yet significant deviation undermines the spirit of independence, casting doubt on the sincerity of reform efforts.

Similarly, the transformation of the stakeholder council into a nebulous Rugby Council raises eyebrows. NZR invites scepticism about its commitment to inclusivity and transparency by deferring critical decisions on its purpose and membership. The absence of concrete safeguards against undue influence exposes the plan to manipulation, perpetuating the cycle of governance dysfunction.

At the heart of this impasse lies a fundamental question: Can NZR chart a course towards genuine reform while appeasing entrenched interests? The stakes are high, with the future of New Zealand rugby hanging in the balance. As the battle lines are drawn for a decisive vote, the integrity of the sport’s governance hangs in the balance.

Dame Patsy Reddy’s unwavering resolve to champion change is commendable, yet the efficacy of NZR’s proposal remains shrouded in ambiguity. The spectre of incrementalism looms large, threatening to consign rugby to a perpetual state of inertia. If NZR truly aspires to usher in a new era of governance, it must embrace the spirit of boldness and accountability.

In the final reckoning, the destiny of New Zealand rugby rests not in the hands of power brokers but in the collective will of its stakeholders. As the whistle blows on this chapter of reform, let us heed the call for transparency, integrity, and above all, a vision of governance that reflects the true spirit of the game.