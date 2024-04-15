Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

New Zealand Rugby and provincial unions at odds over governance change proposals: Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
By
5 mins to read
Police work to get to the bottom of tragic Sydney mall stabbings, why a mega tunnel could be built in Wellington and Iran-Israel relations go from bad to worse in the lates.

In the next few days, a special general meeting will be called, giving the distinct impression New Zealand Rugby’s elongated governance restructure saga is coming to an end.

But, unless there is a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rugby