Australian spinner Shane Warne in action against New Zealand at Eden Park in 2005. Photo / Brett Phibbs

New Zealand sporting greats are remembering Australian cricket legend Shane Warne not only for his bowling talents but for his "generous" personality off the pitch.

The international cricket community is mourning Warne after he died of a suspected heart attack in Thailand on Friday night, aged 52.

It is with great sadness we advise that Shane Keith Warne passed away of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand... Posted by Shane Warne on Friday, March 4, 2022

Tributes are flowing on social media for "the king", also affectionately known as "Warnie", who is widely regarded as one of the greatest bowlers in cricket history.

Many elite New Zealand sportspeople who knew him - including Ryan Fox and Chris Cairns - said they were shocked to learn of his death and will cherish their memories with him.

"I feel just really sorry for the whole family. It's such a shock and so sudden, it's going to take a while for everyone to process," golfer Ryan Fox told the Herald.

"He was obviously the legend of cricket, but off the cricket pitch just one of the nicest guys you could meet, and it was a pleasure getting to know him over the last few years."

The pair played golf together for a number of years. Fox fondly remembers his time with Warne at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland last year.

Such a shock to wake up to the news of Warnies passing this morning. A legend of the game of cricket and one of the nicest guys you will ever meet. Was a pleasure to get to know him the last few years and I will always cherish the memories we had. RIP Warnie #ripking #gonetoosoon pic.twitter.com/imRyau2hgC — Ryan Fox (@ryanfoxgolfer) March 4, 2022

"He played amazing and he was just the best version of himself that day.

"He was absolutely loving it and was having a lot of good chats with the pros. He was just in his element out there and it was a tournament he loved.

"Once he finished up with cricket he loved the competitive side of golf."

Fox said Warne's passion for cricket and golf "is almost unmatched" and he often would receive messages of support from his friend.

"To count someone like that as a friend, who was an absolute idol of mine growing up, was very cool.

"I just wish his family all the best through the tough time and I know not just the cricket world, but a lot of the world, is in mourning."

Former Black Cap and commentator Simon Doull told Newstalk ZB the memories he shared with Warne came flooding back when he learned of his friend's death.

"The great times, the battles on the field, the battles on the golf course that we had, the nights in a pub in London, they all ... spring back to mind."

RIP the GOAT. 😢💔Entertaining was his game and he lived for every minute. Privileged to have played against, worked with and been a mate of. #Warnie — Simon Doull (@Sdoull) March 4, 2022

Doull said Warne was "the greatest spinner the game has ever seen, the most flamboyant character the game has even seen" and he also brought huge insight to the commentary box and to his coaching.

"Around the world, whether you're a Kiwi or an Englishman or West Indian, you admired what he was able to do, even though you hated it when he was doing it against your team."

He also remembers Warne as "Mr 100 per cent".

"He would be in Vegas and London and LA and Sydney within a week, that was his life."

Other New Zealand cricketers have taken to social media to pay tribute to Warne.

Brendon McCullum this morning said he is "heartbroken".

Please no 😢….heartbroken.

Already miss “The King” 💔 — Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) March 4, 2022

"An absolutely legend both on and off the field. It was a privilege to have shared a changing room with one of my cricket idols," former Black Caps captain Ross Taylor posted on Twitter.

Chris Cairns praised Warne for being the "ultimate competitor" and a man generous with his time.

Shock and disbelief with the news of Shane Warne’s passing overnight. He was the ultimate competitor on the field, but off it a man that was so generous with his time. We had so many great battles and it was a privilege to play in the same era as this champion. #rip 😞 pic.twitter.com/S3EPMzqrLM — Chris Cairns (@chriscairns168) March 4, 2022

Gutted to hear the new of @ShaneWarne. An absolutely legend both on and off the field. It was a privilege to have shared a changing room with one of my cricket idols. #RIPKing — Ross Taylor (@RossLTaylor) March 4, 2022

RIP @ShaneWarne devastating news - unbelievable 😭😭😭 — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) March 4, 2022

Marsh & now Warnie.. Feeling numb... 😔🙏 RIP SKW.. Cricketing world will never be the same! Condolences to his family 🙏❤️ — Danny Morrison (@SteelyDan66) March 4, 2022

Sports journalists from around the country have also voiced their shock at the loss of an all-time sporting great.

"Rest easy Shane Warne. One of the true all time greats of the game. Hard to comprehend that an icon has passed so soon. A hero to a generation of cricket fans. So incredibly sad," NZME's D'Arcy Waldegrave tweeted.

Shane Warne signs autographs at a charity cricket match at the Basin Reserve in Wellington in 2011. Photo / Ross Setford

"An absolute icon. I remember being glued to the screen every time he bowled, larger than life off pitch, loved every day as if it was his last and sadly that day has come way too soon," NZME's Matt Brown wrote on Twitter.

"The biggest criticism you hear about cricket is that it's boring. When Warney had the ball, it never was," long time sports writer and commentator Jason Pine added.

Icon. One of my fondest cricket memories was getting Warney’s autograph and him being really friendly and nice to us kids while fielding on the Basin boundary. RIP. pic.twitter.com/q28J3kbUTN — Jamie Wall (@JamieWall2) March 4, 2022

Rest In Peace Warney! A true bloody legend! pic.twitter.com/0oH2mRrEtM — The ACC (@TheACCnz) March 4, 2022