Ryan Fox goes into the PGA Tour with a ranking of 23. Photo / Getty Images

Kiwi golfer and world No. 41 Ryan Fox has declared himself unavailable to play this year’s 103rd New Zealand Open.

Announcing the decision on social media, Fox cited a priority for success on the PGA Tour as the main factor behind the “tough” call.

“I’m sorry @NZOpenGolf but I will be back in the future! Wishing everybody all the best”

While the decision is not unexpected, it marks the second consecutive edition of the New Zealand Open that will take place without the country’s top men’s golfer and will be a blow to organisers and fans.

Having qualified for a PGA Tour card with a world ranking of 23 at the end of 2023 - Fox earned more than $5 million over the season despite facing a number of challenges with sickness and injury; a stomach bug, pneumonia and, late in the campaign, tennis elbow. The pneumonia, in particular, knocked him around a bit as he lost some speed in his golf swing – one of his biggest assets, which he says took time to recover.

“I think I can look back and say 2023 was a better year career-wise than 2022. There’s been some personal stuff that’s taken away from that a little bit, and some personal stuff that has added to it as well with this little one sitting right here [his daughter Margot was born in May]. It’s been a tough but pretty rewarding year,” Fox told the Herald.

“It’s trying to get out on the golf course and be creative. That’s what I enjoy about the game, going back to why I played it as a kid. It wasn’t ever technical or anything else, it was just stand up, see a shot, try to hit it and deal with wherever it went,” Fox says.

“Yeah, life’s a whole lot more complicated than it was when I first picked up a golf club, but in the end, the golf game is still the same; see a shot, hit a shot and have fun trying to do that. If I can get away from that technical stuff for the most part and just go out and try to see it and hit it on the golf course, that’s when I have the most fun and that’s generally when the results come as well.

“If you play golf regularly, you’re always trying to get better, you’re always trying to find that one thing that makes you better and it seems to change every week. We’re the same at the top level.”