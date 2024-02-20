Kazuma Kobori is one of the most exciting players in the NZ Open field.

Kazuma Kobori is one of the most exciting players in the NZ Open field.

New Zealand Open Tournament Director, Michael Glading has confirmed the news that leading Kiwi men’s professional golfer, Ryan Fox will miss the 103rd New Zealand Open due to his PGA Tour commitments.

“We have been in constant dialogue with Ryan and this is no surprise to us. I can’t speak highly enough of how great his communication has been and his genuine efforts to make this work” said Glading.

“Naturally, at this point in his career, he needs to focus on his PGA tour card and the new restricted field tournaments have made his scheduling extremely difficult. There was certainly no lack of effort on Ryan’s part to try and attend the New Zealand Open.”

Notwithstanding this loss, the New Zealand Open boasts a field of outstanding New Zealand professionals including PGA Tour Champions multi-winner Steven Alker, Asian Tour winner Ben Campbell, DP World Tour Daniel Hillier, and one of the world’s rising stars, Kazuma Kobori fresh off three wins on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia.

They are joined by former New Zealand Open Champion, Michael Hendry, and winner of last week’s Jennian Homes Charles Tour Race to Tieke event, US-based Kiwi, Harry Hillier.

“To have this many top quality Kiwi players, all of whom are in fine form, makes me optimistic that come March the 3rd, we will be celebrating another New Zealander holding the Broadie Breeze trophy aloft.”

The New Zealand Open tees off between February 29 and March 3 at Millbrook Resort in Queenstown. Live coverage will be available on Sky Sport 6 and daily reports will be published on the Herald.