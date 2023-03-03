Kazuma Kobori in action during his second round. Photo / Getty

Kiwi amateur Kazuma Kobori has emerged as the leading contender for hopes of a home New Zealand Open champion after the second round in Queenstown.

Kobori, one of the few players to remain flawless over two rounds, backed up his five-under on day one with an equally solid four-under 67 at the trickier Coronet course at Millbrook to sit three shots back of Australian leader Christopher Wood.

The 21-year-old said he wasn’t expecting to be anywhere near the top of the leaderboard after a tough showing last time.

“Last time I had played the Open here I was six over total and missed the cut pretty comfortably,” Kobori said after his round.

“Going into this week I was just looking to make four rounds and I’m glad I did that, whether it would be nine-under or whatever the cut might be.

“I hit it pretty well off the tee apart from one drive and putted pretty nicely as well. Just a few putts didn’t drop, but hopefully they will in the next two days.”

While he was surprised by his performance, keen followers of New Zealand golf know Kobori as one of the rising stars of the amateur scene.

After taking out the New Zealand PGA Championship in 2019 as a 17-year-old, Kobori has continued to play well in professional and amateur events and started his 2023 with a win at the Australian Amateur tournament.

This time Kobori will have to keep up with a few Australian professionals to stay in contention over the weekend, but he is staying relaxed, even believing his amateur status might be an advantage.

“Hopefully will go pro at some stage,” he said when asked if he regrets not taking the step sooner to be eligible for prize money after contending at several professional events.

“But it’s a weird one because would you have played the same if money was on the line? There’s no hard and fast answers to that question, but I’m just happy with where I’m at.”

Kazuma Kobori missed the cut on his last New Zealand Open appearance. Photo / Photosport

He said there is a sense of freedom playing as an amateur.

“The size of the hole doesn’t change does it? So if you can keep it as simple as that, I think pro or amateur you’ll be just fine.

“I’m just going to keep playing golf whether it be amateur or pro and see where it takes me.”

The rest of New Zealand field will have some work to stay in the hunt, with the likes of Steven Alker and Daniel Hillier having up and down days.

Yesterday’s runaway leader Wood, who broke the course record at Millbrook’s Remarkables course with a brilliant 10-under 61, will take a one-shot lead into the weekend over fellow Queenslander Shae Wools-Cobb.

Wood’s two-under 69, which featured his first blemishes of the tournament, moved him to 12-under for the tournament and was good enough to keep him ahead of compatriot Wools-Cobb, one of several Australians to make big moves on day two despite tougher conditions.

Wools-Cobb (11-under) and Scott Hend (10-under) made up an all-Aussie top three, with Kobori and three other players tied at nine-under.

Alker wasn’t able to replicate his strong first round after a one-under 70 to drop to a tie for 12th.

The 51-year-old, along with playing partner Hillier who is tied for 27th at six-under, couldn’t quite get going but did enough to stay in touch with the lead – thanks in part to a tough finish for leader Wood.

Wood came out firing again early in his second round but was disappointed to drop three shots in his final five holes.

“I just tried to ride the momentum from yesterday,” a content Wood said after his round. “Probably didn’t hit it as good on the range but still managed to get the scoring going early, being four or five under after how many or so holes.

“A bit disappointing to drop three shots in the last probably four or five holes, but not complaining too much.

“I managed myself around the course a bit better than yesterday. I’m just pretty happy with everything so far.”

There were a few other Kiwis on the move on Friday – with scoring still low across the field despite wind being a bigger factor – including Ben Campbell, Harry Hillier, Kit Bittle and 2017 champion Michael Hendry, who after a tough one-over first round rocketed up the leaderboard with a six-under 65.

“Still a bit of work to do,” Hendry said. “If I can just tidy a few things up this afternoon on the range and on the putting green, hopefully I can have a really good weekend.

“Coming off a good week a couple of weeks ago I’ve been playing pretty well. I probably put a little bit too much expectation on myself this week and I think that showed yesterday.

“I’ve managed to get myself back into the tournament. I wouldn’t necessarily say back in contention yet, but you can’t put yourself in contention come Sunday if you’re not playing the weekend, can you?”