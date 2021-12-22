New Zealand Olympic Committee announces new CEO

Newly appointed CEO and Secretary General of the NZOC Nicki Nicol. Photo / Getty

The New Zealand Olympic Committee has announced Nicki Nicol as their new CEO and Secretary General, replacing incumbent Kereyn Smith who has held the role for 11 years.

Nicol, who joins NZOC from New Zealand Rugby, has held significant leadership roles in New Zealand, Australia and the United Kingdom.

After working with BP for nearly two decades, Nicol joined NZ Rugby in 2017 as the Chief Financial Officer, and that role soon grew to have a wider organisational focus, as Deputy CEO and Chief Operating Officer. As part of this role, Nicol was also asked to lead the implementation of the Respect & Responsibility Review, following a detailed review of rugby's culture. The review focused on strategies to create stronger and more inclusive environments across rugby.

Nicol then led the financial response to the Covid-19 crisis in 2020. Following organisational change in 2020, she took on a new role as Chief Transformation Officer, to lead the co-ordination and rebuild of rugby, post Covid-19, as rugby seeks to transform, to ensure it remains relevant.

Nicol will join the organisation as it looks to Olympic and Commonwealth Games in Europe and the USA, before returning to the southern hemisphere for Brisbane 2032.

President of the NZ Olympic Committee Mike Stanley said he was delighted to appoint Nicol to the role.

"It is my great pleasure to welcome and congratulate Nicki on being appointed CEO and Secretary General of the New Zealand Olympic and Commonwealth Games Committee.

"Nicki has had an outstanding career in New Zealand and overseas in multiple roles, most recently with New Zealand Rugby where she has been a highly respected member of the senior executive team.

"Nicki impressed with her diverse and highly successful commercial background, her proven leadership qualities and her strategic insights. She has a deep passion for sport and respect for the Olympic movement and Commonwealth Games, and what they mean to New Zealanders and to our athletes.

Nicol says she is excited about the opportunity this role presents.

"This unique and special role will draw on a blend of my professional and personal life experiences. The New Zealand team has a fabulous reputation for its performances and successes and how it represents New Zealand. I look forward to working with the NZOC team to support New Zealand's athletes to reach their potential."

Like many New Zealanders, Nicol says the Olympic and Commonwealth Games have made their impression on her.

"I recall Barbara Kendall's gold medal ceremony in Barcelona where I was a combi-van tourist on my OE, waving the kiwi flag with pride, along with a very special afternoon on the Gold Coast when the NZ men's and women's rugby sevens teams took home double gold, as being incredible moments for me."

Nicol will transition into the leadership of the NZOC in March 2022.