Oly Whites head coach Darren Bazeley. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand Football (NZF) is expected to incur significant costs – in the tens of thousands – following the cancelled Olympic qualification match between the Oly Whites and Papua New Guinea on Sunday.

The game, which was scheduled to take place at Mt Smart Stadium, was called off on Saturday afternoon after organisers were informed the Papua New Guinea team had been unable to secure visas in time to make their flight for New Zealand.

The travel fiasco was a regrettable start to the event, the first Oceania tournament NZF has hosted in a decade. As well as the cost of stadium hire, catering, security and staffing, there is also accommodation and travel for match officials.

NZF had also forked out for five extra players in Darren Bazeley’s squad, to compensate for the absence of a quintet of Wellington Phoenix players for the first game, with the capital team having their Australia Cup match on Sunday evening in Melbourne, while the New Zealand players and staff had assembled early to prepare for the opening match.

It’s likely that some of those costs will be passed on – given the circumstances beyond NZF’s control – but not guaranteed. It’s also less than ideal for Bazeley’s team, who now only have one group match (against Fiji on Wednesday) following the earlier withdrawal of American Samoa last month.

Though it is still to be determined, New Zealand are likely to gain a 3-0 win by default for Sunday’s scratched match.

“It becomes a bit weird,” Bazeley told the Herald. “We would rather have had the game, with more time together.”

Bazeley had already named his team – with three debutants – but that trio may now have to wait for their international bow, with the Phoenix regulars to return.

“That will change things,” said Bazeley. “It’s a shame, on a few levels.”

After hearing “some murmurings” at Friday’s opening ceremony, Bazeley and the team were informed early on Saturday afternoon of their opponents’ no-show.

They had an internal game on Sunday instead, using tournament match officials.

The Oceania Football Confederation told the Herald Papua New Guinea could still arrive in time for their second match, against Fiji next Saturday, if they can secure travel documentation in time. They were originally expected to land in Auckland on Friday but hadn’t obtained visas to make the trip. It’s now expected their visas will be ready early next week.

With Fifa overseeing the Olympic qualification tournaments, a Fifa disciplinary committee will decide sanctions for PNG. While a 3-0 loss is standard, that may be perceived as unfair towards Fiji if they end up conceding more goals against New Zealand.

Papua New Guinea also has form in this area, as they didn’t turn up for the group stages of the men’s Under-19 OFC Championship last season, though they still qualified for the quarter-finals on goal difference.

The tournament will now commence on Monday at Trusts Arena, with a match between Samoa and Tonga followed by a clash between Solomon Islands and Vanuatu.

