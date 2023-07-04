The best game-changing sporting moments from the week just been. Video / NZ Herald / Photosport / @englandcricket / @Nedops

New Zealand have failed to make the World Rugby under-20 championship semifinals despite a 62-19 win over Japan.

Crusaders winger Macca Springer scored three tries to secure a convincing win over Japan in New Zealand’s final pool match, but it wasn’t enough for a semifinal spot with England advancing as the best runner-up in the pool stages with a superior points difference.

The Baby Blacks would end up ruing a rusty 27-26 win over Wales and a 35-14 loss to France earlier in the tournament, which ultimately left the team with too much to do in their final pool match.

New Zealand needed to beat Japan with a bonus point and a margin of 67 points to have any hope of qualifying for the semifinals, an objective that looked less than likely during a lively opening quarter in Stellenbosch.

Despite New Zealand enjoying the majority of the early possession they were grateful for a third minute try-saving tackle from Tahlor Cahill to deny Taishin Ohshima the opening score.

Cahill’s intervention merely delayed Japan, though, and incoming Crusaders coach Rob Penney’s side took the lead less than two minutes later as Ryohei Imano finished following a stunning break from Shot Taira, who added the conversion.

New Zealand hit back through Isaac Hutchinson and then had a Springer score ruled out for a knock-on, before Japan crossed for a second time, through hooker Takashi Omoto.

The try was reward for Japan’s brave decision to go for the corner rather than posts, but it proved the last bit of fortune they earned in the first half.

Some quick thinking from New Zealand flanker Sam Hainsworth-Fa’aofo helped level the scores at 12-12 as he got his hand to the ball as Japan recycled possession from a breakdown on their own line.

It was the first of five tries in the final 15 minutes of the half for New Zealand, as Springer produced a stunning break to score a try that did count before the winger was found by captain Noah Hotham following a quick tap, to score his second.

Macca Springer's hat-trick wasn't enough as New Zealand failed to reach the semifinals. Photo / Photosport

The six-time champions were keen to keep the pressure on the Japanese line and there was still time for Malachi Wrampling to power over from close range and Taha Kemara to finish off a brilliant team move to send New Zealand into half-time 38-12 in front.

With the bonus point in the bag, New Zealand were set to match England’s 10 competition points but would need to overhaul their superior points difference (+66) to claim the best runners-up spot and a place in the semifinals.

However, their cause wasn’t helped by a further two disallowed tries in the opening 15 minutes of the second half, both for knock-ons.

In between those non-scores, Kemara did dot down his side’s seventh try, cantering over from close range, and New Zealand held a 43-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

Springer, who earned the player of the match award, completed his hat-trick with a little less than 11 minutes to go, and Cooper Flanders finished off to score another try following a brilliant Cody Vai break three minutes later.

Japan refused to cave, though, and made New Zealand’s task even harder as replacement hooker Kouta Nagashima came up with a try following a powerful lineout drive.

New Zealand continued to press and scored a 10th try through Will Stodart, before Japan second-row Ryotaro Nose was shown a yellow card in the final minute.

New Zealand have not won the tournament since 2017, after finishing seventh in 2019 and fourth in 2018, with the 2023 event returning for the first time in four years due to Covid-19.

The semifinals will be contested by France, Ireland, England and South Africa, with New Zealand set to face Australia in a consolation battle for fifth place.