Horse industry icon Roy Purdon in 2000.

One of the legends on the New Zealand horse racing industry Roy Purdon has died.

The 94-year-old was a multiple premiership winning trainer and trained the winners of almost every major harness race in Australasia, some on several occasions.

Purdon was champion trainer for over two decades and no New Zealander has had a great impact on the harness racing industry not only through his own deeds but that is his family.

His sons Barry, Mark and Owen all trained and both Barry and Mark have had careers to match their fathers while daughter Suzanne is married to New Zealand's greatest ever harness racing driver Tony Herlihy.

Roy also had grandchildren who have gone on to be successful horsepeople.

He passed away after a very brief illness, having only been admitted to hospital a few days ago.