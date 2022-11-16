Voyager 2022 media awards
New Zealand Greyhound Cup meeting breaks turnover record

The New Zealand Greyhound Cup has made history. Photo / Supplied

Greyhound Racing New Zealand has announced that last Thursday’s New Zealand Greyhound Cup meeting broke the turnover record for a greyhound race meeting.

Domestic turnover on the race meeting reached in excess of $1 million, the first time the $1 million barrier has been broken in New Zealand greyhound racing history.

“We set ourselves a target a few months ago to try and reach the million-dollar mark,” said GRNZ CEO Edward Rennell.

“It’s very clear from these figures that a lot of New Zealanders enjoy our product, which is terrific.”

Boys Get Paid ran a week-long New Zealand Cup Week Punters’ Club, with BGP contributing a massive $120,000 in turnover to the Thursday night greyhound race meeting.

“It was unchartered territory for us having a good crack at the dogs, but everyone thoroughly enjoyed it,” said BGP Leader Luke Kemeys.

“We were stoked to be able to get a big collect for everyone involved on the night, and it was awesome to be there and part of the on-course atmosphere as well.”

Opawa Superstar won the $100,000 Group 1 Suck It Up Ltd New Zealand Cup, bringing up Jean and Dave Fahey’s 10th New Zealand Cup win as trainers.

