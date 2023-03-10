Barry Brown Jr of the Breakers drives to the basket. Photo / Photosport

All the action from game three of the NBL final between the Breakers and the Kings in Sydney.

Game two report:

The NBL grand final series is level again.

After stealing game one on the Sydney Kings’ home court on Friday night, the New Zealand Breakers were kept well contained tonight as they fell to an 81-74 loss at Spark Arena.

The Breakers struggled to score throughout the second game in the best-of-five series, with just nine points after the first quarter, and 11 points in the third period. A 33-point fourth quarter gave the vocal home crowd a glimmer of hope, but the Kings closed the game out.

The loss means the series will return to Auckland next Sunday for game four.

While there were times in the second and early in the third period when the Breakers were a chance to get back into a winning position, they were unable to take those opportunities and the Kings kept the scoreboard ticking over at the other end.

What will be of some concern for the Kiwi side ahead of game three in Sydney on Friday is the fact the Kings blew them off their home court without the services of their two star players – import guard Derrick Walton Jr and league MVP Xavier Cooks.

Both players started the game, however Walton looked uncomfortable in warm-ups after a leg injury late in game one and played less than five minutes. Cooks, who appeared to be nursing a niggle to his right leg, made an early impact on the glass but was substituted after less than three minutes. He returned to the game in the second quarter but was not called upon again after halftime.

After a hot start to game one of the NBL grand final series, the Breakers staggered out of the blocks in game two.

Needing almost half of the first quarter to register their first points — a Jarrell Brantley three-pointer — the Breakers missed their opening eight shots of the game to fall behind early.

The Kings weren’t shooting much better in the early stages but were soon set on the right path through Kouat Noi – who led the Kings to the win with 20 points.

Foul trouble hampered the Breakers in the first quarter — committing six to just one from the Kings. That proved to be the difference. Both teams shot at a terrible percentage, but free throws — and some late three-point shooting — allowed the Kings to hold a 21-9 advantage after the opening 10 minutes.

There were better signs in the second quarter for the hosts, with Will McDowell-White getting involved on the scoreboard with six quick points and working the pick-and-roll offence with centre Dererk Pardon well.

Early in the quarter, the Breakers were made to pay for giving Kings sharpshooter Dejan Vasiljevic too much space from long range, but they were able to avoid the wrath of the referees for most of the quarter and with Walton Jr and Cooks sparingly used, the Kings offence at times struggled to click.

The Breakers were able to take advantage; out-scoring the Kings 21-13 in the second quarter to trail by just four points at halftime.

All the good work they did to claw back into the contest was quickly undone when the third quarter began. Again, getting shots to drop was an issue, and ball security became one too. After being held without a point in the first half, Kings guard Justin Simon picked off two attempted passes, strolling up the court for two easy dunks.

With four steals in the quarter, Simon had his side on the front foot. The lid stayed over the hoop for the Breakers, who were only able to score 11 points in the quarter. By the time the siren mercifully ended the quarter, the Breakers were facing a 16-point deficit.

While the Breakers fought back in the final quarter, the hole was too deep for them to climb out of as the Kings levelled the series.

NZ Breakers 74 (Barry Brown Jr 21 points Jarrell Brantley 20, Izayah Le’afa 14)

Sydney Kings 81 (Kouat Noi 20, Dejan Vasiljevic 16, Justin Simon 12, Angus Glover 12)

1Q: 9-21. HT: 30-34. 3Q: 41-57.