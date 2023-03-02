Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

New Zealand Breakers guard Barry Brown Jr’s injury ‘where it needs to be’ for NBL grand final series

Christopher Reive
By
3 mins to read
Barry Brown Jr has been dealing with a hand injury throughout the playoffs. Photo / Getty Images

Barry Brown Jr has been dealing with a hand injury throughout the playoffs. Photo / Getty Images

Barry Brown Jr will take needs over wants ahead of the New Zealand Breakers’ first grand final appearance since 2016.

While the Breakers guard would like his hand to be fully recovered after injuring it

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport