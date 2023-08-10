Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

New Zealand Breakers confirm roster with signing of Justinian Jessup in final import spot

Christopher Reive
By
4 mins to read
Justinian Jessup has filled the third import spot on the NZ Breakers' roster. Photo / Getty Images

Justinian Jessup has filled the third import spot on the NZ Breakers' roster. Photo / Getty Images

The Breakers have finalised their roster for the upcoming NBL season, confirming sharpshooting guard Justinian Jessup as their third import.

Jessup is the last piece of the puzzle for Mody Maor’s squad as they look

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport