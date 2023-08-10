Justinian Jessup has filled the third import spot on the NZ Breakers' roster. Photo / Getty Images

The Breakers have finalised their roster for the upcoming NBL season, confirming sharpshooting guard Justinian Jessup as their third import.

Jessup is the last piece of the puzzle for Mody Maor’s squad as they look to back up an impressive season in which they were beaten grand finalists.

The 25-year-old American is no stranger to the NBL, having spent a couple of seasons from 2020-22 with the Illawarra Hawks as part of the league’s Next Stars programme, and was drafted by the NBA’s Golden State Warriors during that span.

After a season in Spain, Jessup joins the Breakers as a floor-spacing option, though Maor was hopeful he could unlock the guard’s abilities as a playmaker and creator as well.

He joins big man Zylan Cheatham and point guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright in the import spots in a trio that shape as big contributors for the team in different capacities.

“We have incredible faith in all of them; first as individuals, then as basketball players,” Maor said.

“They fit this place [in] more than just one aspect. These are unique individuals who bring unique traits to how they play. They’re infectious in the way they do things.”

Mody Maor has finalised his roster. Photo / Getty Images

Along with the imports, the Breakers have welcomed Finn Delany back for the season ahead, with centres Mangok Mathiang and Dane Pineau joining the fold too.

They will again have a young NBA hopeful in their ranks as well, with rangy Lithuanian guard Mantas Rubstavicius looking to improve his draft stocks – coming into the second as a projected second-round pick.

In summarising his roster, Maor, who said the side had “a chip on our shoulder” after a runner-up finish last season, was happy with how his side shaped up. However he was realistic about the work that needed to be done to get the best out of the group.

“At this moment of time in the season, it’s a little bit tricky. I don’t think you’ll find any coach that sits up in a press conference and doesn’t really like the roster that he has,” Maor said.

“It’s on paper; it’s the equivalent of being written in the sand, and the waves will come and wash it out. We believe in this group of people, but there’s a lot of work to be done, and today is when we start.”

Rubstavicius is an intriguing project for the Breakers. A 198-centimetre-tall guard with a versatile offensive skillset and active defence, Maor is optimistic about the Lithuanian’s outlook for the season ahead.

“Breakers fans should get ready to fall in love with just a beautiful basketball player,” Maor said of Rubstavicius.

“He plays with intensity and competitiveness; he’s fearless, he’s selfless in the way he approaches the game. He’s obviously exceptionally talented – there’s a reason he’s in the Next Stars programme and projected as a draft pick for next year.

“Now it’s his job to come into a very competitive and tough league and perform, and it’s our job to help him progress within this. We’ve done it before and we’ll do it again.”

The Breakers were at the team’s headquarters on the North Shore this week to begin pre-season training, with the players getting their first introductions to their new teammates – minus those building up for the Fiba World Cup.

The side will have about a month to prepare before their first pre-season fixtures – when they meet Adelaide in mid-September.

New Zealand Breakers’ squad for the 2023-24 NBL season

Guards: Will McDowell-White, Izayah Le’afa, Parker Jackson-Cartwright (import), Justinian Jessup (import), Mantas Rubstavicius (Next Star), Cam Gliddon.

Forwards: Tom Abercrombie, Finn Delany, Zylan Cheatham (import), Dan Fotu.

Centres: Mangok Mathiang, Dane Pineau.