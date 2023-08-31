The New Zealand Breakers have come away unscathed after their bus was involved in a crash on the way to Auckland Airport this afternoon.

Set to fly out to Australia for a preseason clash with the Illawarra Hawks on Sunday, the Breakers’ bus was one of two vehicles involved, while a pedestrian was also struck by the other car after it hit the team bus.

Breakers general manager Simon Edwards said all parties involved in the crash were okay afterwards.

“Unfortunately on our way to the airport, we had a minor accident in our bus. Thankfully all players, coaches, management, the passengers in the vehicle and the pedestrian who was also involved are all doing OK.

“Thankfully everybody was alright. It could have been a lot worse.

“We had our physio onboard who was first on the scene to attend to the pedestrian that was struck and the passengers in the car as well ... it was good to see, from a bad situation, how good people can be.”

Everyone was okay after the collision. Photo / Dan Fotu Instagram

The incident did not impact the team’s travel plans too much. Edwards had planned for them to be at the airport a little earlier than necessary as it was their first trip of the year, so they still arrived for their flight on time.

Sunday’s clash against the Hawks will be the Breakers’ first appearance with the roster for the upcoming season – though they remain without Tall Blacks Finn Delany and Izayah Le’Afa who are with the national team at the World Cup in the Philippines.

The Breakers come into the season on the back of a runner-up finish in their last campaign and come in with a renovated roster including three new imports – Justinian Jessup, Parker Jackson-Cartwright and Zylan Cheatham – a new NBA project in Next Star Mantas Rubstavicius, and a number of Oceanian players new to the team this year.

“We’ve had quite a disrupted preseason as it is World Cup year and we’ve had players in three different national teams’ setups, so that has been a little bit disruptive. But in saying that, it’s always good to have a hit out.

“Illawarra are a team that didn’t perform well last season and were the bottom of the table, but they’ve recruited very well and I think they will be one to watch this season.”

The disruptions early in the Breakers’ campaign won’t be limited to the preseason, with the side confirmed this morning that they will play two games against NBA opposition in October.

While the meetings against the Portland Trailblazers (October 10) and Utah Jazz (October 17) fall in the NBA preseason, they will be played two weeks into the NBL season, with the Breakers’ season proper beginning on September 30 at home to the Cairns Taipans.

“It’s a unique challenge,” Edwards told Newstalk ZB of their NBA crossover games.

“When we played the previous three...all of those were before the NBL season. The NBL has started earlier this season, and the NBA window has gone a little bit later.

“In terms of a distraction, it is what it is. The players, coaches and management are very excited about the challenge and we just need to prepare to make sure it isn’t a disruption, that we give these games the biggest go that we can and, at the same time, focus on the NBL season.”

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.