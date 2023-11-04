Newstalk ZB's D'Arcy Waldegrave and the NZ Herald's Bonnie Jansen get together to preview a packed weekend of sport. Video / NZ Herald

The New Zealand Breakers are figuring things out.

Last week’s injury to star import Zylan Cheatham was the latest speed bump in the Breakers’ tumultuous start to their season, and head coach Mody Maor hasn’t shied away from the fact the team have work to do to produce to their potential.

In their 91-81 win over the Cairns Taipans on Friday night in Christchurch, the side flashed what they’re capable of to snap a four-game losing streak.

A 30-17 third quarter was the showpiece of the Breakers’ second win of the season, but there was plenty to like throughout the contest.

Import Anthony Lamb had arguably his best game in a Breakers uniform with a game-high 19 points and was one of five Breakers to score in double digits. The side also saw the best version of centre Mangok Mathiang this season as he dominated on the glass to pull down 11 rebounds while committing just two fouls in his 21 minutes of game time.

“It was very satisfying,” Maor said of the win. “You could see there was a level of connectedness in the way they played, they created for each other, it’s a very good step for us.

“I don’t think this was a matter of improvement. It wasn’t that we were losing because we did things wrong, we’re learning how to play in a new way. Things have changed for us, and you can see a higher level of comfort which was great. There’s still a lot more we need to do better.”

The Breakers played with a short rotation, using just three players off the bench – Mathiang, Will McDowell-White and Mantas Rubstavicius – who all made their mark on the game.

The side called forward Dominique Kelman-Poto into the main squad in the wake of Cheatham’s injury, and Maor didn’t give much away when asked what the long-term plan was for Cheatham’s roster spot, given the former New Orleans Pelican is out for up to eight weeks.

“I love what I have,” Maor said. “I love this locker room, I love these players. I think they’re more than up to the challenge. I’m focused on the guys here and I’m enjoying every moment. "

Friday night’s game in Christchurch was the Breakers’ last home game for a small stretch, with a three-game road trip against the Sydney Kings, Perth Wildcats and Tasmania Jackjumpers next on the schedule.

While they head into the trip with a 2-4 record, Maor said he was not putting too much stock into the importance of the road trip as a whole but it was important for the side to take things as they came.

“I don’t think it’s going to be very important in the context of the season and we don’t treat it like a stretch. We take it one game at a time.”

