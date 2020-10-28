Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

New York Times: The NBA's $500 million hope for the holidays

7 minutes to read

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) celebrates after the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat 106-93 in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. Photo / AP

New York Times
By: Marc Stein

The most frequently posed query in NBA circles over the past several weeks — When do you think next season will start? — had also been one of the hardest to answer.

Even Commissioner Adam

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.