New York Times: The Lakers' winding path ends with a championship

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) celebrates during the second half in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals against Miami Heat Sunday. Photo / AP

By: Scott Cacciola

By Scott Cacciola, New York Times

It was not a season. For the Los Angeles Lakers, it was an obstacle course.

It was 12 months packed with tragedies and togetherness. It was disjointed and odd,

