New York Times: Liverpool's Van Dijk needs surgery, a cruel twist in a tough year

6 minutes to read

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk leaves the match with an injury during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park stadium. Photo / AP

By: Rory Smith, New York Times

By Rory Smith, New York Times

Virgil van Dijk walked gingerly around the side of the field, ruefully shaking his head, muttering under his breath. He stopped to offer Jürgen Klopp a grimace and then

