Darren Bazeley is the new All Whites coach. Photo / Photosport

In some ways, Darren Bazeley’s ascension to the All Whites role is a reward for perseverance.

Many times in the past six months, it looked like someone else would get the job, with others ahead of him in the queue.

But Bazeley was never fazed, even when at one point his contract with New Zealand Football was due to run out. He agreed to take on the interim All Whites assignments and continued with his national under-20s work, even if the uncertainty was not ideal.

“There are always rumours, always people getting talked to,” Bazeley told the Herald.

“I made the decision to keep my head down, work hard, take the interim opportunity and whatever happens in the background will happen,” he said. “If somebody comes in, that’s cool, that’s a decision that has been made, and if that doesn’t eventuate, I wanted to make sure I was next cab off the rank.”

The 50-year-old had no issues with the elongated process.

“It’s such a good job, you know good people are around and want the job,” said Bazeley.

“I always felt I was in the mix, [though] obviously I was also made aware there were preferred candidates. For the people that haven’t grabbed this job, that’s their loss. This is a great opportunity.”

Talks with New Zealand Football have accelerated in recent weeks, before the contract was finalised over the weekend.

“It’s such a great honour and privilege,” said Bazeley. “I’ve been working with NZF since 2009, with the junior and youth, under-17s and under-20s, and in the All Whites environment for a long time, and this is now the end result.”

Bazeley admitted his lack of senior head coach experience will be highlighted by some but the four recent games as interim boss had been invaluable.

While his appointment may be underwhelming to sections of the football community, Bazeley brings strong connections to the wider playing group, after being an All Whites assistant since 2014, as well as multiple national age group roles.

“I’ve built up a lot of experience in the environments and worked with a lot of head coaches, not just here, but in America and Australia. It’s not something that daunts me; I can’t wait to get going.”

Bazeley wants to stamp his mark on the squad, while also encouraging a player-led culture.

“This is not my team. This is their team. This is the All Whites and we are there to help them and put some structure behind it and make sure everything is running smoothly.”

The Englishman, who has lived here almost 20 years and has New Zealand citizenship, has big ambitions.

“For me, this is not a short-term gig. I want to be in this role a long time. I won’t put a figure on that but we are settled here as a family and I have no intentions of going anywhere else.”