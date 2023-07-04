Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

New All Whites coach Darren Bazeley confirmed: The inside story of the long search for a coach

Michael Burgess
By
4 mins to read
The best game-changing sporting moments from the week just been. Video / NZ Herald / Photosport / @englandcricket / @Nedops

After 265 days New Zealand Football finally have their man – and it turns out he was right along the corridor.

The search for a new All Whites coach, following the exit of Danny Hay

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport